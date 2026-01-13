On January 6, 2026, Grant Falls was sworn in as our 2026 Mayor for a Day! Grant submitted the winning essay in our annual contest. To apply, students must submit an essay explaining what they would do to make Colleyville the best city in Texas.

During his time as Mayor, Grant toured city facilities and learned more about what services the City provides to residents. Highlights of the day included a 100 ft lift in the Colleyville fire truck ladder, an inside look at the City’s water towers, lunch with Mayor Bobby Lindamood, and a walkthrough of the Colleyville Justice Center. The day ended with the City Council Meeting where Grant’s friends and family were able to watch him assist with leading the meeting. We are grateful to Grant for his service to the City of Colleyville!