37TH Annual Carol of Lights – Monday, November 24 – FREE
Experience the magic of Christmas at Grapevine’s 37th Annual Carol of Lights event! This beloved tradition is the official kickoff to the Christmas Capital of Texas® festivities, featuring more than 1,400 events over 40 days.
Grapevine will come alight with millions of twinkling lights, interactive Christmas installments, and live stage performances during this complimentary, family-friendly event on Monday, November 24, from 4 to 8pm on Historic Main Street.
In efforts to improve pedestrian safety, Historic Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic (from Sunday, November 23 at 1pm until midnight on Monday, November 24), allowing guests to more easily explore the Main Street festivities, check off your Christmas gift list in our locally owned boutiques, enjoy cozy cafés and bistros, and savor fine Texas wine in our winery tasting rooms. View full event details at bit.ly/483mOa8. View a map of (City managed) parking lots for this event at bit.ly/49vqrrL.