In efforts to improve pedestrian safety, Historic Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic (from Sunday, November 23 at 1pm until midnight on Monday, November 24), allowing guests to more easily explore the Main Street festivities, check off your Christmas gift list in our locally owned boutiques, enjoy cozy cafés and bistros, and savor fine Texas wine in our winery tasting rooms.View full event details at. View a map of (City managed) parking lots for this event at