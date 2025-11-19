Colleyville goes down, losing their first round playoff game to Melissa 41-10.

Another Southlake shutout, this time it’s in the first round of playoffs. Shutting out Crowley 35-0. Friday the Dragons take on San Angelo Central.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! Lady Dragon Volleyball is headed to the 2025 6A State Volleyball Championship to take on the Austin Maroons! Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game Time: 6:00 PM Curtis Culwell Center 4999 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX 75040 All fans must have both a game ticket and a parking ticket to enter. https://tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/…/2025-uil… Purchase Here:

