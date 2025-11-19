Mayor Tate started the meeting by stating he hoped there was a way we could try to help GCISD keep schools open. He shared his concerns and ideas for how to avoid school closures. I shared my sadness to see attendance numbers drop so low, and frustration that the state has not adequately addressed school funding, and the serious harm caused by the recapture dollars leaving our school district. Mayor Tate suggested that I call School Board president Shannon Braun to see if we could slow down the process and find other possible ways to help with the district’s financial needs. I agreed to call her and also to reach out to our state Senator Tan Parker. I wanted to get details and see what, if anything, could be done. Mayor Tate said he could raise 2 million dollars from corporate donations, to donate to the district. At the end of the meeting, Mayor Tate and I agreed to send a letter to the state asking for oversight and information about those recapture dollars, should there be a chance we can use some of the recapture dollars to help ease GCISD’s financial burden.