Bedford Police arrested a 25-year-old male subject in connection with the bank robbery that occurred yesterday, November 14, at the Bank of America, located at 1904 Central Drive.
Around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, a male suspect entered the Bank of America and handed a teller a note demanding money and indicating he had a weapon. The teller complied, and the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.
Bedford Police, with assistance from the FBI, identified the suspect, who is from Waco and had been staying in Euless. Within a few hours, officers located him and took him into custody. He will be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail for arraignment, and his identity will be released once that process is complete.
The Bedford Police Department extends its appreciation to its federal partners for their swift assistance and collaboration during this investigation.