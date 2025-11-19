Around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, a male suspect entered the Bank of America and handed a teller a note demanding money and indicating he had a weapon. The teller complied, and the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

Bedford Police, with assistance from the FBI, identified the suspect, who is from Waco and had been staying in Euless. Within a few hours, officers located him and took him into custody. He will be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail for arraignment, and his identity will be released once that process is complete.