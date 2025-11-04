Tuesday, November 4, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Colleyville, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWER R; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 10/24/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2<1G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR KOCH, KERBY THOMAS; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ESPARZA L; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 10/25/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR ROBINSON, HEIDI LEIGH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 10/25/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – NO DL; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW CALDERON, ANGEL DANIEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 10/26/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND VANCE, CARLTON ALAN; B/M; POB: FL; AGE: 51; ADDRESS: HASLET TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BERRY A; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 10/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; 3) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – PI-ADULT, VPTA; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY PAGE, GEORGETTE DESHAWN; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NEWMAN J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 10/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) NO DRIVER LICENSE; 3) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW BRICENO ARAQUE, YONALVIN; W/M; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCFADDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 10/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) NO DRIVER LICENSE; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED DELOERA, SABASTAN LANCE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOLTYSIAK J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 10/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR LOWERY, JONATHAN JOSEPH; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ESPARZA L; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 10/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION/FAIL TO DISPLAY VALID INSIGNIA; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – VIOLATE DL RESTRICTION, FMFR; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED 24 HOUR EXPIRATION RILEY, JENETA DENISE; B/F; POB: WA; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GARCIA N; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 10/31/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT >= $750<$2500 ACHARYA, VISHWANATH; W/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: HASLET TX

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]