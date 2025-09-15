In Memoriam

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, we will remember and honor a dear friend whose voice and presence touched countless lives.

Nelson Thibodeaux was more than a journalist—he was a storyteller of the people. With every word he wrote and every story he shared, he gave a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. His work wasn’t just about reporting facts; it was about connecting hearts, shining light on truth, and weaving together the fabric of our community.

I’ll never forget the first time I met him. He started to introduce himself to me and as he extended his hand, I let him know right away that I already knew exactly who he was, and that I was his biggest fan in town.

Beyond his gifts with words, Nelson was a leader in the truest sense of the word. He carried himself with humility, integrity, and a deep love for Colleyville. He believed in service—not for recognition, but because he felt called to lift others up. His tireless efforts, both in his work and in his daily life, have left a lasting imprint on our town and on all who knew him.

To me, he was not only a patriot and a fellow community servant, but a true friend. His laughter, his wisdom, and his unwavering support were gifts I will carry with me always. The stories he told will live on, but so too will the story of his life—one of kindness, dedication, and a heart that never stopped giving.

Though our hearts are heavy with loss, we also celebrate a life so richly lived. Nelson leaves behind a legacy of service and storytelling that will inspire us for years to come. And while we will miss him dearly, we take comfort knowing that his voice, his example, and his spirit remain with us.

Rest well, my friend. Your story lives on in all of us.

Brandi Elder

Editor, Local News Only

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colleyville-tx/nelson-thibodeaux-12520039