Grapevine loses a close one to Everman 12-7. They try to get back in the win column Friday night against a tough Arlington Seguin squad.(

Colleyville Heritage destroys The Colony by a score of 73-7. This Friday is a district matchup against Mansfield Timberview.

Southlake Carroll makes easy work of Byron Nelson winning 52-3. It’s a battle of the unbeatens Friday night (9/19) as Euless Trinity visits the Dragons.

Presented By

Provide top-quality fire protection solutions with an emphasis on customer service, compliance and growth