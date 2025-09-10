This past Saturday morning, seven members of the Southlake Fire Department and Police Chief Ashleigh Casey honored the fallen by climbing 110 stories in full gear during the Annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb – upholding the promise to Never Forget.
Each climber carried a personal accountability tag bearing the name of one of the 343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and 9 EMS workers who gave their lives on 9/11 while saving others.
Representing Southlake were:
Police Chief Ashleigh Casey; Captain Daniel Lyons; Firefighter Logan Haley; Driver Nicolas Miles; Captain Joe Crowder; Firefighter Jonathan Jackson; Firefighter Roger Peebles; and Firefighter Austin Leocadio.
Fire Chief Shannon Langford and Assistant Chief Lorenzo Chavez were also present, showing their support and encouragement.
Well done to our team for honoring the legacy of those we lost. May we always remember their sacrifice and the bravery of every first responder who gave their life that day.
-Southlake DPS