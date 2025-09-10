This past Saturday morning, seven members of the Southlake Fire Department and Police Chief Ashleigh Casey honored the fallen by climbing 110 stories in full gear during the Annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb – upholding the promise to Never Forget.

Each climber carried a personal accountability tag bearing the name of one of the 343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and 9 EMS workers who gave their lives on 9/11 while saving others.

Representing Southlake were:

Police Chief Ashleigh Casey; Captain Daniel Lyons; Firefighter Logan Haley; Driver Nicolas Miles; Captain Joe Crowder; Firefighter Jonathan Jackson; Firefighter Roger Peebles; and Firefighter Austin Leocadio.

Fire Chief Shannon Langford and Assistant Chief Lorenzo Chavez were also present, showing their support and encouragement.