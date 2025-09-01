Monday, September 1, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Keller, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: QUIROS E; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/17/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND MULLANEY, CHASE ALEXZANDER; W/M; POB: PA; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CURWENSVILLE PAARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: QUIROS E; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 8/17/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: KUROSKY M; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 8/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT KELLER PD – POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) WARRANT KELLER PD – POSS MARIJ>2OZ<=4OZ; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND HILL, LESLIE THOMAS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: RETIREDARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: KUROSKY M; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 8/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT KELLER PD – POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) WARRANT KELLER PD – POSS MARIJ>2OZ<=4OZ; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 8/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: SOTO GARCIA, ARMANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TX; OCCUPATION: MECHANICARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOREST A; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 8/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON:

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: QUIROS E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 8/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVNG WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND SCHOCK, ANDREW JONATHAN; W/M; POB: MI; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: MANNY G’S – SERVERARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: QUIROS E; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 8/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVNG WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: MONTGOMERY L; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 8/20/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT KELLER PD – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND COHEN, GRAHAM DAVID; W/M; POB: LONDON; AGE: 66; ADDRESS: JUSTIN TXARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: MONTGOMERY L; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 8/20/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT KELLER PD – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

The ultimate relaxation!

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: KUROSKY M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 8/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT KELLER PD – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT KELLER PD – THEFT PROP>=$2500<$30K; 3) WARRANT ALIAS X3 CLEBURNE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 4) WARRANT ALIAS PARKER COUNTY SO – FMFR, NO DL FINE, FTA FINE; 5) WARRANT ALIAS X4 NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 65 MPH/40MPH, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, FAILURE TO APPEAR; 6) WARRANT CAPIAS X3 GRAND PRAIRIE PD – IMPROPER START, FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, NO OPERATORS LICENSE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MILLER, BRYAN JONATHAN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: KUROSKY M; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 8/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT KELLER PD – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT KELLER PD – THEFT PROP>=$2500<$30K; 3) WARRANT ALIAS X3 CLEBURNE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 4) WARRANT ALIAS PARKER COUNTY SO – FMFR, NO DL FINE, FTA FINE; 5) WARRANT ALIAS X4 NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 65 MPH/40MPH, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, FAILURE TO APPEAR; 6) WARRANT CAPIAS X3 GRAND PRAIRIE PD – IMPROPER START, FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, NO OPERATORS LICENSE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: QUIROS E; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 8/22/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT KELLER PD – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; RELEASE REASON: COUNT CASH BOND IRIZARRY, GEORGE EDWARD II; W/M; POB: CO; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD; ARREST OFFICER: QUIROS E; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 8/22/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT KELLER PD – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; RELEASE REASON: COUNT CASH BOND

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]