Saturday, August 30, 2025
LocalNewsOnly
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Memorial Service Announced for Officer Richard J. “RJ” Hudson
GRAPEVINE, TX — A memorial service for Officer Richard J. “RJ” Hudson will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Gateway Church in Southlake. Officer Hudson passed away on August 25 following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Officer Hudson served in law enforcement for over 30 years, joining the Grapevine Police Department in 2005, after serving with the Bedford Police Department. He was best known for his service as an expert class motorcycle officer, his inspiring recovery and return to duty after a serious on-duty crash in 2017, and his receipt of the Star of Texas Award in 2021.
Service Details:
- Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Location: Gateway Church – 700 Blessed Way, Southlake, TX 76092
- The service will be open to the public.
Media will be coordinated on-site by representatives from Gateway Church.
