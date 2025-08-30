Saturday, August 30, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Memorial Service Announced for Officer Richard J. “RJ” Hudson

GRAPEVINE, TX — A memorial service for Officer Richard J. “RJ” Hudson will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Gateway Church in Southlake. Officer Hudson passed away on August 25 following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Officer Hudson served in law enforcement for over 30 years, joining the Grapevine Police Department in 2005, after serving with the Bedford Police Department. He was best known for his service as an expert class motorcycle officer, his inspiring recovery and return to duty after a serious on-duty crash in 2017, and his receipt of the Star of Texas Award in 2021.

Service Details:

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Gateway Church – 700 Blessed Way, Southlake, TX 76092

The service will be open to the public.

Media will be coordinated on-site by representatives from Gateway Church.

Regards,

Josie London

Records Coordinator / Office of Strategic Communication

Grapevine Police Department

1007 Ira E. Woods Ave.

Grapevine, TX 76051

817-410-3218 office

817-410-3312 fax

[email protected]

[email protected]