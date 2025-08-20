Doggie Dunk

Saturday, September 6 | Multiple Sessions

$15 per dog

The Keller Pointe, 405 Rufe Snow Dr.

Bring your furry friends for a paws-itively fun day at Doggie Dunk! Dogs between 36 and 59 pounds are invited to make a splash in our outdoor swimming pool, where they can cool off, splash around, and enjoy some quality time in the water. Whether they’re paddling around or just lounging by the poolside, it’s a tail-wagging good time for your four-legged companion! Don’t forget to bring their favorite toys and a towel for drying off after all the fun!

Doggie Dunk features five timed sessions based on your pup’s weight, giving everyone space to splash safely:

Under 35 lbs.: 9–10 a.m.

36–59 lbs.: 10:15–11:15 a.m.

36–59 lbs.: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

60 lbs. and up: 12:45–1:45 p.m.

60 lbs. and up: 2–3 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and spots fill quickly, so don’t paws on signing up!