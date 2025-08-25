Grab your paddles and get ready for some fun on the court! The Keller Firefighters Association and Keller Police Association are hosting their inaugural Charity Pickleball Tournament from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, at Chicken N’ Pickle, 4600 Merlot Ave. in Grapevine.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Forged in Valor Counseling Center, which provides mental health support to military personnel and first responders. Players of all skill levels are welcome to join the friendly competition and connect with local public safety professionals.