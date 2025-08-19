Registration is open for neighborhoods wanting to host an event for National Night Out.
On Tuesday, October 7th, our police and fire personnel will visit neighborhoods throughout Grapevine.
The goal is to promote safety and build a stronger sense of community.You don’t have to create an event to participate.
Everyone in Grapevine is invited to our Grapevine Community Outreach Center, located at 3010 Mustang Drive, where we will have a cookout, games and music.
Activities start around 5:30pm.
For more information, or to register your neighborhood, please visit our website at: