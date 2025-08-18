Fall nights + live music = perfection
Grapevine Main LIVE is back for the Fall Concert Series! Join us under the Texas stars every Friday night for incredible tunes, local flavor and all-around good vibes. Best part? It’s FREE!
Shows start at 7:30 PM
Lineup:
Sept 5 – Still the One: A Tribute to Shania Twain
Sept 19 – To-Jo: A Tribute to Toto & Journey
Sept 26 – Shameless: A Tribute to Garth Brooks
Oct 3 – Extended Play: Top 40 Hits
Oct 10 – 1999: The Legacy of Prince
Oct 17 – Champagne Yacht Club
Oct 24 – Epic Unplugged: Greatest Rock Hits
Oct 31 – Destroyer: KISS Tribute Band
Grab your friends & bring your dancing shoes!