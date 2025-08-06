Tuesday, August 6, 2025

***UPDATE*** On August 3, 2025, Mr. Marquina-Bonilla was taken into custody by the Dallas Police Department. We wish to thank our law enforcement partners and the community for their support and assistance.

Grapevine, TX – July 10, 2025 – Grapevine Police are asking for the public’s help to find a violent criminal wanted for the sexual abuse of a child.

33-year-old Jose Marquina-Bonilla is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony. Detectives have followed several investigative leads trying to find him, but so far have been unable to locate him. They believe he is hiding with friends or family in north Texas and hope someone is willing to turn him in.

Grapevine Police are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to help locate this violent criminal: Texas 10 Most Wanted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Marquina-Bonilla is urged to contact Grapevine Detective Velez at: [email protected] or 817.410.3268.

