Wednesday, July 30, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Grapevine, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER RYDER, BART ALLEN; W/M; POB: LA; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: LAFAYETTE LAARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON SCHWOYER, JOHN ADRIAN; W/M; POB: PA; AGE: 59; ADDRESS: FLOWER MOUND TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – INJURY TO CHILD; 2) CAPIAS EULESS PD – SPEEDING; 3) CAPIAS EULESS PD – DWLI; 4) CAPIAS EULESS PD – FMFR; 5) CAPIAS EULESS PD – FTA JONES, ALESHA ANN; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – INJURY TO CHILD; 2) CAPIAS EULESS PD – SPEEDING; 3) CAPIAS EULESS PD – DWLI; 4) CAPIAS EULESS PD – FMFR; 5) CAPIAS EULESS PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND NDAWANA, FERNANDO; B/M; POB: AFGHANISTAN; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, GARRETT; W/M; POB: KY; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: NASHVILLE TNARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION TORABI, LOUIS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: PLANO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – SLEEPING IN PUBLIC PLACE; 2) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – LITTERING; 3) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – SLEEPING IN PUBLIC PLACE; 4) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – JAYWALKING; 5) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – SLEEPING IN PUBLIC PLACE; 6) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – JAYWALKING DELEON, ARNOLDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MI; AGE: 71; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – SLEEPING IN PUBLIC PLACE; 2) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – LITTERING; 3) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – SLEEPING IN PUBLIC PLACE; 4) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – JAYWALKING; 5) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – SLEEPING IN PUBLIC PLACE; 6) WARRANT CLEBURNE PD – JAYWALKING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/12/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED KOFINK, BRENDON JESSIE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/12/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 07/12/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT FORT WORTH PD – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750 LOPEZ, JOSE LEOPOLDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 50; ADDRESS: GRANBURY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 07/12/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT FORT WORTH PD – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – DL-NO VALID TEXAS; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 83 IN A 70MPH ZONE; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – LICENSE PLATE-DEALER TAG VIOLATION; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD – FAILURE TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE; 5) WARRANT IRVING PD – UNSAFE LANE CHANGE GUILLEN, EXON; W/M HISPANIC; POB: HONDURAS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – DL-NO VALID TEXAS; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 83 IN A 70MPH ZONE; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – LICENSE PLATE-DEALER TAG VIOLATION; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD – FAILURE TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE; 5) WARRANT IRVING PD – UNSAFE LANE CHANGE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TAYLOR C; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ MCGHEE, JESSE CARL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TAYLOR C; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 5) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 7) WARRANT GARLAND PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 8) WARRANT GARLAND PD – SPEEDING; 9) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 10) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – SPEEDING; 11) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE TREJO, REBA MICHELLE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 5) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 7) WARRANT GARLAND PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 8) WARRANT GARLAND PD – SPEEDING; 9) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 10) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – SPEEDING; 11) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY VALID DRIVERS LICENSE COLUMBUS, VICTORIA LYNN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY VALID DRIVERS LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS FRAGOSO, CESAR AGUSTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: DESOTO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS A CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT; 2) WARRANT PLANO PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT PLANO PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE GIL, ADILIN; W/F HISPANIC; POB: CUBA; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS A CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT; 2) WARRANT PLANO PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT PLANO PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT DUNCANVILLE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING IN A 40MPH ZONE 51MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 6) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – FMFR; 7) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 8) WARRANT DUNCANVILLE PD – SPEEDING; 9) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FMFR BAILEY, SHANARA STINETTE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT DUNCANVILLE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING IN A 40MPH ZONE 51MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 6) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – FMFR; 7) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 8) WARRANT DUNCANVILLE PD – SPEEDING; 9) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) WARRANT GARLAND PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FMFR (ALIAS); 4) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – SPEEDING 48/35; 5) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REGISTRATION LAW BROWN, GRACE ANGELLE; B/F; POB: LA; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) WARRANT GARLAND PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FMFR (ALIAS); 4) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – SPEEDING 48/35; 5) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REGISTRATION LAW

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP>=$750<$2,500 RAXON-XETEY, MIRNA MARLENY; W/F HISPANIC; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP>=$750<$2,500

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER LACY, KADARRION MONTRE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DEFECTIVE TAIL LAMPS LOPEZ, JOSE CARLOS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DEFECTIVE TAIL LAMPS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLSEN M; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FRIEDEMANN, MITCHELL CLAYTON; W/M; POB: WI; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLSEN M; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON DAVIS, EBONY DEONA; B/F; POB: LA; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WADE, TAKISHA RAECHELLE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT-FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C) MCDANIEL, MATTHEW JOHN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/14/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT-FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C)

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 3) INTERFERENCE WITH RAILROAD PROPERTY; 4) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 8) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – PUBLIC INTOX AUGHENBAUGH, NADYA JEANNETTE; B/F; POB: MD; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: KELLER TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 3) INTERFERENCE WITH RAILROAD PROPERTY; 4) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 8) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – PUBLIC INTOX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O/ FIN RES; 2) DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID COLLINS, JOHN MARVIN; W/M; POB: OH; AGE: 65; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O/ FIN RES; 2) DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FUSSELL, KARA GRACE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRIVE NOT USING SEAT BELT BLACK, VERNON LYNN; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRIVE NOT USING SEAT BELT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GALLATIN COUNTY – FORGERY $1500-$5000; 2) WARRANT DENTON PD – ALCOHOL OPEN CONTAINER WITT, KEMON RASHAD; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: BURLESON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GALLATIN COUNTY – FORGERY $1500-$5000; 2) WARRANT DENTON PD – ALCOHOL OPEN CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT-FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C) MORENO VARGAS, SUSANA JAZMIN; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT-FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C)

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REGISTRATION LAW; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HARRIS, SCOTT MICHAEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: QUITMAN TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REGISTRATION LAW; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ SMITH, ALEXIS MARIE; B/F; POB: FL; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: HOUSTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/15/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FLAKE, ERIN ROSS; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FRANKENBERY, SCOTT VINCENT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING 82/65; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA WESTMORELAND, PEYTON EUGENE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING 82/65; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 3) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITE, ANDRES RAUL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: RICHLAND HILLS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 3) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PERSSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – INJ CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJ; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$750<$2,500 EZEH, SCOTT CARRIS CHINONYEL; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: HOMELESS ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PERSSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – INJ CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJ; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$750<$2,500

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; 2) INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE HUTCHINGS, CHRISTOPHER JAMES; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; 2) INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOX W/3 PRIOR CONVICTIONS; 2) DISORDERLY CONDUCT-ABUSE OR THREATENS GOSSETT, DARRELL JAY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOX W/3 PRIOR CONVICTIONS; 2) DISORDERLY CONDUCT-ABUSE OR THREATENS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; 2) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER CARTER, MAXWELL ANDRE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; 2) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION; 2) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR OJUKWU, TURNER; B/M; POB: NV; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION; 2) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER JOHNSON, CARLOS VERANDEL; B/M; POB: AR; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: PLANO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=1G<4G RIVERA, FRANCISCA NICOLAS; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=1G<4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) WARRANT DHS/ICE – IMMIGRATION HOLD MARQUEZ, JUAN RAMON; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) WARRANT DHS/ICE – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION JONES, FRATREVUS DESHUN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – NO DL; 4) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – FTA CHUQUICUSMA-VALLADARES, MAX ALDHAIR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: PERU; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – NO DL; 4) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – FTA

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]