Tuesday, July 29, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS Z; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 07/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY OROZCO CRUZ, JOSE SEBASTIAN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTIONARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS Z; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 07/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND PARTIDA, RALPH, III; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY SANCHEZ ORTIZ, ALEJANDRO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTIONARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/18/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT SANCHEZ ORTIZ, JUAN JOSE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: LANCASTER TX; OCCUPATION: SELF-EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/18/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 07/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO SECURE CHILD IN SAFETY SEAT; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FTA; 4) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW HAWTHORNE, NAIVEISHA; B/F; POB: AL; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: HASLET TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 07/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO SECURE CHILD IN SAFETY SEAT; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FTA; 4) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 07/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT FEASTER, JAYDEN KRISTOPHER; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 07/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT; 2) FAILURE TO IDENTIFY; 3) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND WELLS, JONAS ELTON; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT; 2) FAILURE TO IDENTIFY; 3) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT CAPIAS X3 ARLINGTON PD – RAN RED LIGHT, SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE 35MPH IN A 20MPH ZONE, FMFR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW BROWN, GERALD CONRAD; B/M; POB: NY; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: TEMP AGENCYARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT CAPIAS X3 ARLINGTON PD – RAN RED LIGHT, SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE 35MPH IN A 20MPH ZONE, FMFR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 07/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND HERNANDEZ, CIPRIANO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAVAGE M; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 07/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 07/24/2025; CHARGES: EVADING ARREST DETENTION; RELEASE REASON: MEDICAL EMERGENCY; RELEASE NOTES: SOUTHLAKE PD – FILED OUT OF CUSTODY DUE TO HEALTH ISSUES, PER CPL. ADAMS HAWKINS, ROBERT LEE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 61; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 07/24/2025; CHARGES: EVADING ARREST DETENTION; RELEASE REASON: MEDICAL EMERGENCY; RELEASE NOTES: SOUTHLAKE PD – FILED OUT OF CUSTODY DUE TO HEALTH ISSUES, PER CPL. ADAMS

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/24/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MACIAS ESPARZA, CECILIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: ELECTRICIANARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/24/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON JOSEPH, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: KROGERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 07/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



