Wednesday, July 16, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Grapevine, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DFW-FAILURE TO RETURN SECURITY CREDENTIALS VAKAUTA, PETELO KALI; A/M; POB: FL; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DFW-FAILURE TO RETURN SECURITY CREDENTIALS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION SANTOS, EDWIN GEORGE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: IL; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS JONES, FRATREVUS DESHUN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G RAMIREZ, MICHAEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORR/CIV COM FACILITY; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – CAUSE FIRE TO BE IGNITED IN UNDESIGNATED RODRIGUEZ, FANCISCO GEOVANI; W/M HISPANIC; POB: HONDURAS; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORR/CIV COM FACILITY; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – CAUSE FIRE TO BE IGNITED IN UNDESIGNATED

The ultimate relaxation experience!

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED HUGHES, CHRIS EVAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/17/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KARL, ROBERT THOMAS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/17/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/18/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCCORMICK, DIERRA KATRICE; B/F; POB: NJ; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/18/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/18/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G LANE, CODY RAY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/18/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 06/18/2025; CHARGES: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER MYLES, JAMAL JACQUIS; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 06/18/2025; CHARGES: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 76MPH IN A 60MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR GALVAN, DANIEL RAY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 76MPH IN A 60MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES; 3) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MCCLENDON, JERRY LEE II; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: WHITEWRIGHT TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES; 3) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO BERRYMAN, ANTHONY DWAYNE; B/M; POB: OK; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE; 2) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – BURGLARY; 3) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER JONES, CHRISTOPHER LYLE; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE; 2) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – BURGLARY; 3) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750; 3) WARRANT DENTON CO SO – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750; 4) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750 ROGERS, KAREN PRAKER; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: RICHARDSON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750; 3) WARRANT DENTON CO SO – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750; 4) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750

Regenerative Skincare!

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 3) WARRANT MCLENNAN CO SO – POSS CS; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – ANIMAL NO VACCINATION; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – ONE LICENSE PLATE LANDRY, AMBER TUESDAY; NAAI/F; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 3) WARRANT MCLENNAN CO SO – POSS CS; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – ANIMAL NO VACCINATION; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – ONE LICENSE PLATE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MAUTZ, ISAAC JOSEPH; W/M; POB: KS; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: ARGYLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/19/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) POSS MARIJ<2OZ NELSON, JAMARCUS TASHAE; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: MONROE LAARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) POSS MARIJ<2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVING PD – BURGLARY OF VEHICLES MESSINA, MICHAEL SEAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVING PD – BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DUER J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP>=$2,500<$30K; 2) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 3) WARRANT TEXAS DPS/TDCJ – PAROLE VIOLATION; 4) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 5) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV HIGHTOWER, WILLIAM PATRICK; W/M; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: MANSFIELD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DUER J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP>=$2,500<$30K; 2) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 3) WARRANT TEXAS DPS/TDCJ – PAROLE VIOLATION; 4) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 5) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION DETAINER CANADA, JAVIER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION DETAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – AGGRAVATED ROBBERY; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALL ELIOTT, ALLISON LYNN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – AGGRAVATED ROBBERY; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ PETERS, JUSTIN LEVI; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/20/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – EXPIRED TEXAS DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION STEWART, VERONNICA SASHA; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – EXPIRED TEXAS DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER KING, ANTWON RAMON; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – NO DL; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – TRAFFIC CONTROL RED LIGHT; 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – FMFR JENKINS, CRISTAL ROCHELE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – NO DL; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – TRAFFIC CONTROL RED LIGHT; 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS A; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) LITTERING HIGHWAYS; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL-UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY) KING, MARCUS JERRILL; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS A; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) LITTERING HIGHWAYS; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL-UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY)

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER DOS SANTOS, JASON SAMUEL; W/M; POB: ZIMBABWE; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER PIZARRO PEREZ, PEDRO JESUS; B/M HISPANIC; POB: PUERTO RICO; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: COPPELL TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COPAS L; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 06/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION (PEDESTRIAN ON OR NEAR HIGHWAY 21 YOA OR OLDER); 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION DARBY, ANTHONY DWAYNE; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COPAS L; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 06/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION (PEDESTRIAN ON OR NEAR HIGHWAY 21 YOA OR OLDER); 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FAIL TO COMPLY W/QUARATINE REQUIREMENTS X7; 2) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FAIL TO OBTAIN ANIMAL REGISTRATION X2 ARRIAGA, FERNANDO ARTURO JR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FARMERS BRANCH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FAIL TO COMPLY W/QUARATINE REQUIREMENTS X7; 2) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FAIL TO OBTAIN ANIMAL REGISTRATION X2

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]