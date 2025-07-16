– 10:00 pm CDT

Join us for a Boot Scootin’ Benefit to raise funds for the Texas Hill Country flood relief! The band Texas Heat has asked us if we’d like to do a benefit event to raise funds, Bedford Ice House has offered their venue, Mona Puente is going to lead line dancing. Isn’t that fantastic? There is something so special that happens when True Texans decide to get together and make a difference. We hope YOU will join us in this effort as our fellow Texans need us. Bring the kids, this is a family friendly event! This is a fundraiser. All donations go 100% to Hill Country flood relief.

Boot Scootin’ Benefit

Bedford Ice House, 2250 Airport Fwy #300, Bedford, TX 76022 (map) Thursday, Aug 7, 7-10pm

Free line dancing lessons

$10 cover – suggested donation

Sponsored by Texas Heat Band, Bedford Ice House and True Texas Project