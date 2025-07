Tuesday, July 15, 2025

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BARKER, BRANDON WILLIAM; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCVEIGH, CHAD EVEN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS REYES, ANTHONY THOMAS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON; 2) INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES; 3) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 4) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBLES, JOSE LUIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON; 2) INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES; 3) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 4) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC>=0.15; 2) ILLEGAL DUMPING>5LBS OR 5GAL<100CFT MENDOZA, IZAIAH DUSTIN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: NE; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: ROANOKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC>=0.15; 2) ILLEGAL DUMPING>5LBS OR 5GAL<100CFT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BUFFINGTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ HERNANDEZ CUAUTLE, LUIS S; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BUFFINGTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BUFFINGTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION GUZMAN, EDWIN ANTONIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: EL SALVADOR; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BUFFINGTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) FAIL TO STAOP AT PROPER PLACE (LIGHT); 3) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HART, MIRANDA GAIL; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) FAIL TO STAOP AT PROPER PLACE (LIGHT); 3) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OSBORNE B; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING 91MPH IN A 65MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE FULLBRIGHT, TOBY; B/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OSBORNE B; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING 91MPH IN A 65MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 2) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; 3) INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE; 4) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FMFR MYLES, JAMAL JACQUIS; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 2) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; 3) INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE; 4) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DWLI KAEINI, OLIVER REZA; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DWLI

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: CAPIAS BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING MARTINEZ ADORNO, MARTHA CRISTINA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: PUERTO RICO; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: CAPIAS BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ DIAZ, ASUNCION; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 52ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ ALCUDIA-CORDOBA, JOSE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: HURST TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 5) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 6) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR EPPLE, JAMES MICHAEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 5) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 6) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – UNAUTHORIZED USE OF TEMPORARY TAG; 4) NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE BEAL, A C III; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – UNAUTHORIZED USE OF TEMPORARY TAG; 4) NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER MARTINEZ URRUTIA, FRANCISCO; W/M; POB: NICARAGUA; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION GARCIA PEREZ, RIQUI YORDI; W/M HISPANIC; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ARMSTEAD, CHANCE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: PALMER TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR HEDGER, ELLA SIMONE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G GUTIERREZ, RICARDO; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: ROANOKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; 2) DISPLAY WRONG LICENSE PLATE; 3) FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; 4) APP HURD, JACOB ALEXANDER; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: DESOTO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; 2) DISPLAY WRONG LICENSE PLATE; 3) FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; 4) APP

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, DESMOND; B/M; POB: AR; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – ALLOW CHILD UNDER 17 TO RIDE W/O SEATBELT; 2) WARRANT RED OAK PD – FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY; 3) WARRANT RED OAK PD – NO LIABILITY INSURANCE; 4) WARRANT RED OAK PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR LEWIS, CLAYTON DELANEY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – ALLOW CHILD UNDER 17 TO RIDE W/O SEATBELT; 2) WARRANT RED OAK PD – FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY; 3) WARRANT RED OAK PD – NO LIABILITY INSURANCE; 4) WARRANT RED OAK PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY TO MV; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – NO DL; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – FMFR; 4) WARRANT MIDLOTHIAN PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT MIDLOTHIAN PD – NO DL; 6) WARRANT HURST PD – FMFR; 7) WARRANT HURST PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR LEWIS, AMEY ELIZABETH; W/F; POB: WA; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY TO MV; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – NO DL; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL’S OFFICE – FMFR; 4) WARRANT MIDLOTHIAN PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT MIDLOTHIAN PD – NO DL; 6) WARRANT HURST PD – FMFR; 7) WARRANT HURST PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAYS E; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS WEBB, MELISSA CALO; W/F; POB: FL; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAYS E; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR LEONARD, JONATHAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: PLANO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – DL – NO VALID TEXAS; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WALLACE, VIOLETTE RHEVEL; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – DL – NO VALID TEXAS; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ TORRES, JOSE ANTONIO; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/15/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – CHILD NOT SECURED BY SAFETY BELT; 4) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – FAIL TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING; 5) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 6) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 7) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – SPEEDING>10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT 35MPH; 8) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – CHILD NOT SECURED BY SAFETY BELT MASSONBURG, MAURISSA ALANA; B/F; POB: MI; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – CHILD NOT SECURED BY SAFETY BELT; 4) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – FAIL TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING; 5) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 6) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 7) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – SPEEDING>10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT 35MPH; 8) WARRANT SANSOM PARK PD – CHILD NOT SECURED BY SAFETY BELT

