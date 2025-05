Thursday, May 22, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD X2 – FOLLOWING TO CLOSELY; FAIL TO LEAVE ID-COLLISION W/ATTENDED VEH.; RELEASE REASON: TANSFERRED TO COUNTY TRAN, NGHI TAN; W/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: NAIL TECH

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LANG J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TANSFERRED TO COUNTY HERNANDEZ, RICAHRD JOSEPH; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 60; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: BUTCHER

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: DEL RIO FELIX; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: BATEN STEEL ERECTORS – WELDER

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE 04/19/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08 HERNANDEZ, EMMANUEL OLIVAS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: HASLET TX; OCCUPATION: MARINE CORP – MOTOR T OPERATOR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WHITMAN B; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY ; RELEASE NOTES: TRANSPORTED TO TARRANT COUNTY JAIL BY SOUTHLAKE PD AFTER EVALUATION AT HOSPITAL CHAVES MASSIMO STINCHI, JOHANNA LOUISE; W/F; POB: BRAZIL; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: FRISCO TX

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR GADISON, DESTANIE DORAI; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: KILLEEN TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND HILL, KAYLEE NICOLE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: KILLEEN TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08 WARNER, EDWARD EASTON, JR; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: SAN MARCOS TX; OCCUPATION: MCCOYS BUILDING SUPPLY – INVENTORY ANNALYST

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G; 2) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND BOYKIN, LATASHA; B/F; POB: CA; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TX; OCCUPATION: DB SHANKNER

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: MEDICAL HOSPITAL; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED AT HOSPITAL PER SOUTHLAKE PD SGT MUSIC STEVENSON, JERRY DALE, JR; B/M; POB: OK; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY ARRIAGA, JOSE LUIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: V&W TILE -LABORER

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRAID C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT BURNETT, MARKEL ZAIVONE; B/M; POB: CA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: AMARILLO TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; 3) POSS MAN/DISTR INSTR TO COMMIT RETAIL THEFT; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND HENDRIX, SHADON DINESHA; B/F; POB: OK; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY RANDLE, JARRELL KEBON; B/M; POB: NE; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TX; OCCUPATION: SERVER

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MILLER, ERIC VON; B/M; POB: NE; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: GLENN HEIGHT TX; OCCUPATION: USPS

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 3) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY SMITH, LENZELL CLAYTON; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION:

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 04/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD; 2) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – POSS DRUG PARA BOND, FMFR, NO LP LIGHT, EXP REG; 3) WARRANT PLANO PD – SPEED/TEXAS TURNPIKE AUTHORITY, SAFETY BELT/DRIVER/PASSENGER UNSECURED, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID/SUSPENDED; 4) WARRANT DALLAS PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, STATE REGISTRATION LAW, DISREGARD TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, SPEEDING BETWEEN SPECIFIED STRTS 93 MPH IN A 60 MPH ZONE, DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE W/O DL, RAN RED LIGHT AT A MARKED STOP LINE, RAN A STOP SIGN AT A MARKED STOP, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, STATE REGISTRATION LAW; RELEASE REASON; CASH ESCROW ESPOSITO, CLAIRE ELIZABETH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: ESCORT

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08 SOBERS, DERON FRANKLIN, II; B/M; POB: NY; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SOFTWARE ENGINEER

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; 3) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 4) POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY GRIEGO, MICHAEL ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: MCKINNEY TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROOP B; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW VELAZQUEZ CHACHAGUA, KEVIN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: EL SALVADOR; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: GARLAND TX; OCCUPATION: LANDSCAPING – CUT TREE AND LANDSCAPING

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/27/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT LABAU, JARED LEE; W/M; POB: SD; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: EMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LAND J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DHS UNSPECIFIED; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY LOPEZ ZAMORA, ENRIQUE ANTONIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: FORT WORH TX; OCCUPATION:

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND REZKALLA, RAMY SAID ASAAD; W/M; POB: EGYPT; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: OWNER OF ALLSTATE AGENCY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY GILLESPIE, GRANT ALLEN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT, S; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY CABRERA, ENYSSA LYNETTE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: AMARILLO TX; OCCUPATION: SERVICE ADVISOR – ROBERTS TRUCK CENTER

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/29/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08 FLORES CHAVEZ, CRISTOPHER ALEX; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: AMARILLO TX; OCCUPATION: WEST TEXAS A&M – SUPERVISOR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/29/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND PATEL, RAJANDRA VINUBHAI; W/M; POB: O; AGE: 59; ADDRESS: IRVING TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOMER SERVICEARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/29/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08. RELEASED TO WIFE MARTINEZ-ULLOA, JOAQUIN BISMARK; W/M HISPANIC; POB: NICARAGUA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: GARLAND TX; OCCUPATION:ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08. RELEASED TO WIFE

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND MONCADA CASTILLO, EDWIN DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: HONDURUS AGE: 35 ; ADDRESS: RHOME TX; OCCUPATION:ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVER LICENSE; 2) DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 3) DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 4) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW GAYTAN AMARO, JORGE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: IRVING TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTIONARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVER LICENSE; 2) DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 3) DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 4) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ADAMS A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND MORRIS, BRAYDEN TYLER; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: TECHNICIANARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ADAMS A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR KUMAR, VIDYADAINI; W/F; POB: INDIA; AGE: 66; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: RETIREDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/03/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 3) WARRANT FERRIS PD X 3 – FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN OR LANE CHANGE, NO DL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR ELLIOTT, SHIKERIA SHEMISE NICHOLE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: BARBERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 3) WARRANT FERRIS PD X 3 – FAIL TO SIGNAL TURN OR LANE CHANGE, NO DL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200; 3) ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; 4) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; 5) POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY GONZALEZ, ISAUL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: THREAD UP – ASSOCIATEARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200; 3) ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; 4) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; 5) POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/04/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: MEDICAL EMERGENCY; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED MEDICALLY PER SGT TELESKO/TEJADA HINOJOSA MAYA, JOAQUIN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION:ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/04/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: MEDICAL EMERGENCY; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED MEDICALLY PER SGT TELESKO/TEJADA

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/05/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND AMBARIN, SADIA; W/F; POB: JEDDAH; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/05/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08 FISHER, PATRICK RYAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: NORTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TEJADA E; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/08/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08 NADEAU, GREGORY WARREN; W/M; POB: MA; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: HASLET TX; OCCUPATION: BARTENDER – OAK AND MAINARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/08/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50; RELEASE REASON: MCGILL, ADVERTHUS PRAISE NEBLETT; B/M; POB: WEST AFRICA; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: WORKS FROM HOMEARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 05/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50; RELEASE REASON:

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRALD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/09/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND JACKSON, JEKHIA DIANE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: WICHITA FALLS TX; OCCUPATION: HOME HEALTHARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRALD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/09/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRALD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT DENTON COUNTY SO – FAIL TO APPEAR/THEFT PROP < $100; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAILED TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE, DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 4) WARRANT COLLIN COUNTY SO – THEFT PROP >=$750<2500; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MURRY, LAKIESHA ANN; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRALD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 05/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT DENTON COUNTY SO – FAIL TO APPEAR/THEFT PROP < $100; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAILED TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE, DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 4) WARRANT COLLIN COUNTY SO – THEFT PROP >=$750<2500; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 05/10/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT BANUELOS, NICHOLAS ROBERT; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION:ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 05/10/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 05/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) POSS CS PG 2>= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY ZITNIK, HANNA MARIA; W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; OCCUPATION:ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 05/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) POSS CS PG 2>= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 05/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) DISORDERLY CONDUCT: INDECENT EXPOSURE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED TO BROTHER FERRI, BLAINE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION:ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 05/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) DISORDERLY CONDUCT: INDECENT EXPOSURE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: RELEASED TO BROTHER

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 05/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY DUSSARD, DAMANI CHEVADO JUMAANE; B/M; POB: JAMAICA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: AMAZON/SHIPMENTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 05/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/13/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BELOW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT PARKER, ANDREW SCOTT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: NRH TX; OCCUPATION: AMAZON WAREHOUSEARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 05/13/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BELOW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING, NO DL; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR STEWARD, DEVONTAE; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: ROLLING FORK MS; OCCUPATION: WAREHOUSE – FORKLIFT OPERATORARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 05/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING, NO DL; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 05/15/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY PRESTON, ASIAH BERNETTE; B/F; POB: CO; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 05/15/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]