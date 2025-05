Saturday, May 24, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Grapevine, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROMAN S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – DISPLAY EXP LP LAWTON, RODNEY TERRELL; B/M; POB: OK; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROMAN S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – DISPLAY EXP LP

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BATES B; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DALLAS PD – NO DL; 2) WARRANT DALLAS PD – FMFR BENAVIDEZ, RICARDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 61; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BATES B; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DALLAS PD – NO DL; 2) WARRANT DALLAS PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD OSEKO, EDWIN ONDENGL; B/M; POB: KENYA; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV LEGARDYE, MARIYA SHAMMELL; B/F; POB: MI; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: MCKINNEY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/19/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HALTOM CITY – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT HALTOM CITY – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – LS-DISPLAY EXPIRED KANG, BUAY PUOCH; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTHTXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HALTOM CITY – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT HALTOM CITY – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – LS-DISPLAY EXPIRED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BRYDIE, LLOYD; B/M; POB: NC; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTHTXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DURAN PACHECO, KENDRY; W/M; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RADA CRIO, MAURIS; W/M; POB: COLOMBIA; AGE: 30ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION SILGADO-PAEZ, LUIS JOSE; W/M; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 31ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CASTRO, TOMAS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 64; ADDRESS: MCKINNEY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWDRE W; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD FERNANDEZ PAZ, HECTOR JOSE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWDRE W; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: BURGLARY OF BUILDING EZEH, SCOTT CARRIS; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: BURGLARY OF BUILDING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT DENTON PD – DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSE OR THREATEN RAETZ-MONTGOMERY, ROBERTS; B/F; POB: MS; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT DENTON PD – DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSE OR THREATEN

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C) JACKSON, JAHMEAR CHANCE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: GODLEY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C)

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RODRIGUEZ-QUIROZ, EMILIO ALEXIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED HOLTON, HOLLY MENCIA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: BAY CITY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 MAURICIO-MORENO, LUIS FERNANDO; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 ADKINS, JOSEPH ALEXANDER; W/M; POB: NC; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: KINGS MOUNTAIN TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/21/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) WARRANT ALLEN PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 3) WARRANT ALLEN PD – SPEEDING 97/70; 4) WARRANT ALLEN PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ENOZ, ZACHARY RYAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) WARRANT ALLEN PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 3) WARRANT ALLEN PD – SPEEDING 97/70; 4) WARRANT ALLEN PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND GILBERT, WILLIAM SCOTT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: BRECKENRIDGE COARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER REYNOLDS, DANA ELIZABETH; W/F; POB: IL; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: ALLEN TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – CE-WORK PERMIT RESIDENTIAL PAPPAS, MICHAEL KEITH; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 60; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – CE-WORK PERMIT RESIDENTIAL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DENTON PD – SPEEDING 101 MPH IN A 70 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING 97/65, FTA; 3) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING – POSTED 63 MPH IN A 40 MPH TRAVIS, ALAYIA SHAY LEEANN; B/F; POB: CA; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DENTON PD – SPEEDING 101 MPH IN A 70 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING 97/65, FTA; 3) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING – POSTED 63 MPH IN A 40 MPH

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE LOPEZ-MUNIZ, HECTOR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CANADA, JAVIER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER CHAPMAN, KEITH DAVID; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER; 2) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – EXP REG; 3) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – FTA JOHNSON, AMILLA JAQUA; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER; 2) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – EXP REG; 3) WARRANT CEDAR HILL PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESSPASS CARPENTER, MICHAEL ARNELL II; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: BOSSIER CITY LAARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT TCSO – POSS CS PF 1/1-B<1G; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – EXPIRED LP; 4) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DWLI HAGGARD, JEFFREY SCOTT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT TCSO – POSS CS PF 1/1-B<1G; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – EXPIRED LP; 4) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DWLI

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION AHMED, KHAJA SAFIUDDIN; A/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY-REFUSE TO GIVE INFO MUKUNA, LILIAN M; B/F; POB: CONGO; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY-REFUSE TO GIVE INFO

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KING, JALEN M; B/M; POB: IL; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/24/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON JONES, ARIYAN CACHE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PF 2>=4G<400G HOBBS, JERROD WAYNE; W/M; POB: CO; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PF 2>=4G<400G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 RODRIGUEZ-ORANTES, MIGUEL ANGEL; W/M; POB: EL SALVADOR; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SOLICIT PROST/OTHR PAYOR PERSON UNDER 18YOA CAMPBELL, CAELAN WAYNE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SOLICIT PROST/OTHR PAYOR PERSON UNDER 18YOA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: INJ CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJ NORMAN, TY RALLY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: INJ CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD SALCADO-ABREU, JHONNY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 3) POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G GARCIA, NICHOLAS ROBERT; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 3) POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SIMPLE ASSAULT ROBERTS, ELIZABETH KATE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SIMPLE ASSAULT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY LICENSE PLATES; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DWLI; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT CROWLEY PD – NO DL; 5) WARRANT CROWLEY PD – FMFR; 6) WARRANT CROWLEY PD – EXP MVR PINA, ISAEL JOVANY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: JOSHUA TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY LICENSE PLATES; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DWLI; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT CROWLEY PD – NO DL; 5) WARRANT CROWLEY PD – FMFR; 6) WARRANT CROWLEY PD – EXP MVR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION HURSH, NICHOLAS DAVID; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/27/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MONTGOMERY, ROBERT SHANNON; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 50; ADDRESS: FRISCO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/27/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRANIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION ABZAKH, NART IBRAHIM; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRANIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED SCHRAM, KNEANG LEIGH; W/F; POB: WY; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: LITTLE ELM TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION LEPKHAM, NATHAN OROTH; A/M; POB: MA; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: ODESSA FLARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION SITHIBOUNE, THONGNARK; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: FITCHBURG MAARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SYROME A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR CHANSOUK, TINA; B/F; POB: CA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: FITCHBURG MAARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT HARVEY COUNTY – AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL THREAT ALLEN, MICHAEL LEE-JOHN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT HARVEY COUNTY – AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL THREAT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER RUSSELL, DANIELLE ANITA; W/F; POB: MN; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750; 2) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER BOLT, VALERIE ANN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN KG; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 04/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750; 2) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 04/30/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAMB, CASHUNDRA DENISE; B/F; POB: TN; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 04/30/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DROVE WITHOUT TWO STOP LIGHTS ON TRAILER; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – TRAILER REGISTRATION VIOLATION STOVALL, CHRISTOPHER DAVID; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DROVE WITHOUT TWO STOP LIGHTS ON TRAILER; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – TRAILER REGISTRATION VIOLATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/30/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV HILL, JOSEPH PHILLIP; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: HASLET TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/30/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 3) PUBLIC INTOXICATION TAHRI, LAURA ELLEN; W/F; POB: ; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 3) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

