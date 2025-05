Monday, May 19, 2025

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO OPERATOR LICENSE; 3) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEH SAFETY; 4) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED GARRETT, ALAN CHARLES III; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO OPERATOR LICENSE; 3) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEH SAFETY; 4) WARRANT COLLIN CO SO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT CARROLTON PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION STRAWN, EMILY PAIGE; W/F; POB: OK; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT CARROLTON PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: ADD ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON WAGER, JOSHUA BISHOP; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: ADD ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION ANGWIN, DAVID; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORR/CIV COM FACILITY; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 3) FAIL TO IDENTIFY-GAVE FALSE INFO GOSSETT, DARRELL JAY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORR/CIV COM FACILITY; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 3) FAIL TO IDENTIFY-GAVE FALSE INFO

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP KRALLCKE, ROBERT PRESTON; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMER C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT BONDS, BYRON NICKELOS; B/M; POB: TN; AGE: 50; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMER C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER EBENHACK, RENEE DANIELLE; W/F; POB:; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/10B>-4G<200G; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 3) POSS CS PG 3/<28G; 4) WARRANT TARRANT COUNTY SO – MAN DEL CS PG1 4G-200G MCCARTHY, MADALYN NADINE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/10B>-4G<200G; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 3) POSS CS PG 3/<28G; 4) WARRANT TARRANT COUNTY SO – MAN DEL CS PG1 4G-200G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 NEAL, RICCI LASHAUNDA; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 BLAXON, PHILLIP SR; B/M; POB: CA; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) PSSS MARIJ <=4OZ>2OZ; 2) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – POSS OF DRIG PARA; 3) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – DWLI; 4) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – ALCOHOL BEVERAGE IN VEH; 5) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – POSS OF DRIG PARA; 6) NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE; 7) REGISTRATION REQUIRED; 8) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KIMBLE, CHRISTIAN TAYLOR; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: DENTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) PSSS MARIJ <=4OZ>2OZ; 2) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – POSS OF DRIG PARA; 3) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – DWLI; 4) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – ALCOHOL BEVERAGE IN VEH; 5) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – POSS OF DRIG PARA; 6) NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE; 7) REGISTRATION REQUIRED; 8) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION CHAVEZ, ERICA DANIELS; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FIERROS-DELAPAZ, LUIS JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: LITTLE ELM TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BATES B; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT BEDFORD PD – THEFT PROP 30K COLLINS, JOHN MARVIN; W/M; POB: OH; AGE: 64; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BATES B; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT BEDFORD PD – THEFT PROP 30K

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION TURNER, JALAIN ALVIN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: PSSS MARIJ < 20Z ALVARADO, MARIA ISABEL; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: PSSS MARIJ < 20Z

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ BORJA, ANJULLE ESPERANZA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/19/2025; CHARGES: THEFT UNDER $100 GALLEGOS, DAVID JEREMIAH; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/19/2025; CHARGES: THEFT UNDER $100

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR; 2) WARRANT DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF DEPT – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ ESQUIBEL, ELIZAH JULICIA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: COPPELL TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR; 2) WARRANT DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF DEPT – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTS OR AFFRAYS; 2) WARRANT HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION HOLD VILCHEZ MONTIEL, JOSE DANIEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTS OR AFFRAYS; 2) WARRANT HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PF 2<=4G<400G; 2) DISORDERLY CONDUCT 0 FIGHTS OR AFFRAYS; 3) WARRANT HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION HOLD MONTIEL, OSCAR; MWF; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 29; ADDRESS:ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PF 2<=4G<400G; 2) DISORDERLY CONDUCT 0 FIGHTS OR AFFRAYS; 3) WARRANT HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTS OR AFFRAYS; 2) WARRANT HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION HOLD GUTIERREZ-MENDOZA, RICARDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTS OR AFFRAYS; 2) WARRANT HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING IN 20 MILE SCHOOL ZONE 32 MPH N A 20 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING 15MPH OR MORE 62 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RODRIGUEZ, STEVEN; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING IN 20 MILE SCHOOL ZONE 32 MPH N A 20 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING 15MPH OR MORE 62 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/14/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PASS ON RIGHT WHEN NOT PERMITTED/UNLAWFUL DRIVING ON SHOULDER; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL – UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY); 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PREYER, TAMIYA NYTRESSE; B/F; POB: AL; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/14/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – PASS ON RIGHT WHEN NOT PERMITTED/UNLAWFUL DRIVING ON SHOULDER; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL – UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY); 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/15/2025; CHARGES: BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED BRINLEE, COLBY RAY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/15/2025; CHARGES: BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/15/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER PEREZ GARCIA, EDWIN; W/M; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/15/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT GARLAND PD – NO VALID REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT GARLAND PD – FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT GARLAND PD – NO SEAT BELT – OVER 15 YEARS OF AGE; 5) WARRANT GARLAND PD – SPEEDING TREVINO, DAMIANLI; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) WARRANT GARLAND PD – NO VALID REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT GARLAND PD – FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT GARLAND PD – NO SEAT BELT – OVER 15 YEARS OF AGE; 5) WARRANT GARLAND PD – SPEEDING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PF 2< 1G; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 3) POSS MARIJ < 20Z MCKINSTRY, DEMARCUS LEE; B/M; POB: IL; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: LYNWOOD WAARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PF 2< 1G; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 3) POSS MARIJ < 20Z

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED HANKE, GUSSIE AUGUSTA; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: MESQUITE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DEFECTIVE STOP LAMPS; 2) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE; 3) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – EXPIRED LP/REGISTRATION-VEHICLE; 4) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP LAWRENCE, DWILENE TOMECA; W/F; POB: MS; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DEFECTIVE STOP LAMPS; 2) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE; 3) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – EXPIRED LP/REGISTRATION-VEHICLE; 4) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BARCH E; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DCSO – INSB POSS CS PG 1/1-B<G; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – DISREGARD TRAF CONTROL (DOUBLE LINE) GRAY, BRANDAN KEITH; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BARCH E; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DCSO – INSB POSS CS PG 1/1-B

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ; 2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY-REFUSE TO GIVE INFO HERNANDEZ, JESUS MACARIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: WILMER TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ; 2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY-REFUSE TO GIVE INFO

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONE; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 4) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – LIVING IN RESIDENCE WITHOUT WATER SERVICE COCHRAN, JEREMY JAY; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONE; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 4) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – LIVING IN RESIDENCE WITHOUT WATER SERVICE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMER C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LITTLE, CYNTRELL JOVEN JERON; B/M; POB: WI; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: MILWAUKEE WIARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMER C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: VIOL PROTECTIVE ORDER ALVARADO, NAZARIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: VIOL PROTECTIVE ORDER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PETERSEN K; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 3) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G MARTINEZ, ALYSSA LEXIE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PETERSEN K; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 3) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT PLANO PD – FMFR BRICENO SERRANO, RUT SINAI; W/F HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT PLANO PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ < 2OZ; 2) POSS CS PG 2>-4G<400G SOLIS, ITZHEL LUCIA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOOTHE R; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ < 2OZ; 2) POSS CS PG 2>-4G<400G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT – FLOWER MOUND PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, KATHERINE MORRISON; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT – FLOWER MOUND PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO VALID DL; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – STOP SIGN; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD – DWLI; 5) WARRANT ROWLETT PD – DWLI EDWARDS, GERALD; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 64; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO VALID DL; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – STOP SIGN; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD – DWLI; 5) WARRANT ROWLETT PD – DWLI

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GARLAND PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT ROWLETT PD – FMFR HARRIS, JAMES NOLAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GARLAND PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT ROWLETT PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LAPPE A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 2) THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC CROWNOVER, CHRISTIAN; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LAPPE A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 2) THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 3) POSS CS PG2<1G; 4) POSS CS PG3<28G; 5) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLISON, MORGAN; B/M; POB: OH; AGE: 27; ADDRESS:ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 3) POSS CS PG2<1G; 4) POSS CS PG3<28G; 5) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROOKS, SHAWN; W/M; POB: AK; AGE: 40; ADDRESS:ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION GEATHERS, JORDANA STARR; B/F; POB: CT; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: TAYLOR TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 3) WARRANT DHS/ICE – ICE DETAINER FUENTES-MARTINEZ, ALEJANDRO; W/M; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 45; ADDRESS:ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 3) WARRANT DHS/ICE – ICE DETAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ BARNES, TESSA REANN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PF 2>=1G<4G; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON SPORNHAUER, MICHAEL ANTHONY; W/M; POB: OH; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: LUFKIN TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PF 2>=1G<4G; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON

