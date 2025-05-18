Sunday, May 18, 2025
ALFARO, AYLIN LENNET; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR
EL ATTAAR, MOHAMMED; W/M; POB: FRANCE; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: ARGYLE TX; OCCUPATION: PRODUCT DIRECTOR
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND
FERNANDEZ,-GONZALEZ, LUIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE OK; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ADAMS A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT
GALVEZ HERNANDEZ, ALEXIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX;
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT
GUIDRY, JACOLA MONIQUE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE 04/13/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND; RELEASE NOTES: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT
HERNANDEZ, ISSAAC BLADIMIR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: IRVING TX
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMILTON J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/OUT REQUIRED LICENSE PLATE; 3) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD X2 – SPEEDING, NO OPERATOR LICENSE; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED 24 HOUR EXPIRATION
HODAN, DANIEL MILTON, JR; W/M; POB: PA; AGE: 73; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: TEACHER UT DALLAS
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 04/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) POSS CS PG2 < 1G; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND
JOSE, RAJISH K; W/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 50; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROOP B; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW
MILLER, DONOVAN ANTHONY; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: FLOWER MOUND TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: EVADING ARREST DETENTION; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY
RODRIGUEZ, SAMUEL DAVID, JR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: CARROLTON TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 04/14/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND
WASEF, ADEL ROSHDY; W/M; POB: EGYPT; AGE: 59; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: WALMART
ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LISLE G; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 04/14/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 62 MPH IN A 45 MPH ZONE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW
