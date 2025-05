Wednesday, May 7, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Grapevine, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER RHONE, JAMES; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 63; ADDRESS: AZLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; HENDRIX, SHADON DINESHA; B/F; POB: CA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: AMARILLO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO;

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER HAGGLUND, KYLE; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 67; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15 STRANDER, KAMRYN ALEXIS; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION VON EHRENFRIED, RILEY DANIELLE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN B; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOGLE RECIO, JOSE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN B; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RICO RODRIGUEZ, JORGE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LYNCH K; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CASTLOO, BRANSTEN JOEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: LONGVIEW TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LYNCH K; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN K; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION DETAINER TALA-LOCH, JOSE ALEXANDER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN K; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION DETAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE FELONY 2ND DEGREE; 2) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE FELONY 2ND DEGREE; 3) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE FELONY 2ND DEGREE; 4) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; 5) PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRATCHER, KELSEY MAURA; W/F; POB: PA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE FELONY 2ND DEGREE; 2) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE FELONY 2ND DEGREE; 3) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE FELONY 2ND DEGREE; 4) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; 5) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOLAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG KIDNAPPING WITH DEADLY WEAPON FELONY 1ST DEGREE; 2) AGG ROBBERY FELONY 1ST DEGREE CISNERO ROBBINS, FAITH DANIELLE; B/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOLAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG KIDNAPPING WITH DEADLY WEAPON FELONY 1ST DEGREE; 2) AGG ROBBERY FELONY 1ST DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOLAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ROBBERY FELONY 1ST DEGREE; 2) AGG KIDNAPPING WITH DEADLY WEAPON FELONY 1ST DEGREE ALLEN, KNYIA RENEE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOLAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ROBBERY FELONY 1ST DEGREE; 2) AGG KIDNAPPING WITH DEADLY WEAPON FELONY 1ST DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/24/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED HUSSAIN, ZESHAN AMER; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/24/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – PEDESTRIAN ENTERING PATH OF VEHICLE; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE WALKER, JAZMINE NICOLE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – PEDESTRIAN ENTERING PATH OF VEHICLE; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARA KIRKLAND, JAYLEN; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY – FELONY SECOND DEGREE; 2) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE AND SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT WAXAHACHIE PD – EXP MVR; 4) WARRANT DALLAS PD X 2 – SPEEDING BETWEEN SPECIFIED STREETS 64 MPH IN A 45 MPH ZONE AND SPEEDING 46 MPH IN 30 MPH ZONE MAYBERRY, DONWAYNE LAWAYNE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: HEARTLAND TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY – FELONY SECOND DEGREE; 2) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE AND SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT WAXAHACHIE PD – EXP MVR; 4) WARRANT DALLAS PD X 2 – SPEEDING BETWEEN SPECIFIED STREETS 64 MPH IN A 45 MPH ZONE AND SPEEDING 46 MPH IN 30 MPH ZONE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED TARWATER, LISA MICHELE; W/F; POB: DE; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER MOTON, RAHEEM JAMAL; B/M; POB: IL; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MORENO, HALIE ANNETTE; W/F; POB: AR; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: FLOWER MOUND TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN B; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT DESOTO PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT DESOTO PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 4) WARRANT RED OAK PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT RED OAK PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 6) WARRANT PLANO PD – SPEEDING; 7) WARRANT PLANO PD – VIOLATE DRIVERS LICENSE RESTRICTION; 8) WARRANT PLANO PD – VIOLATE DRIVERS LICENSE RESTRICTION; 9) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 10) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – EXPIRED DEALERS LICENSE PLATE; 11) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR; 12) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR; 13) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – SPEEDING; 14) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR; 15) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR; 16) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR 2ND & SUBSEQUENT VIOLATIONS THOMPSON, THELEMO NAAY; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: RICHARDSON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN B; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT LEWISVILLE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT DESOTO PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT DESOTO PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 4) WARRANT RED OAK PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT RED OAK PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 6) WARRANT PLANO PD – SPEEDING; 7) WARRANT PLANO PD – VIOLATE DRIVERS LICENSE RESTRICTION; 8) WARRANT PLANO PD – VIOLATE DRIVERS LICENSE RESTRICTION; 9) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 10) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – EXPIRED DEALERS LICENSE PLATE; 11) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR; 12) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR; 13) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – SPEEDING; 14) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR; 15) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR; 16) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – FMFR 2ND & SUBSEQUENT VIOLATIONS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN B; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT COLLIN COUNTY SO – UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE THOMPSON, THELEMO NAAY; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: RICHARDSON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN B; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT COLLIN COUNTY SO – UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) WARRANT BENBROOK PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 3) WARRANT BENBROOK PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 5) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – FMFR; 6) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 7) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 8) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – FMFR; 9) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 10) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – OPERATE VEHICLE W/1 OR NO LICENSE PLATE; 11) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR MONTES, JUAN ANTONIO JR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) WARRANT BENBROOK PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 3) WARRANT BENBROOK PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 5) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – FMFR; 6) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 7) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 8) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – FMFR; 9) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 10) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – OPERATE VEHICLE W/1 OR NO LICENSE PLATE; 11) WARRANT SAMSOM PARK PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOLAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ROBBERY FELONY 1ST DEGREE; 2) AGG KIDNAPPING WITH DEADLY WEAPON FELONY 1ST DEGREE JACKSON, LEROY JADEN-CHARLES; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: HURST TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOLAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ROBBERY FELONY 1ST DEGREE; 2) AGG KIDNAPPING WITH DEADLY WEAPON FELONY 1ST DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION SPELLMAN, CHERIE ANN; W/F; POB: CA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION TELLSON, THOMAS JOSEPH JR; W/M; POB: HI; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LAPPE A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G STEINFORD, ADAM CALEB; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LAPPE A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER BRIGGS, JOSHUA; W/M; POB: FL; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G BELL, PAUL SANDERS JR; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: DESOTO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/26/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/27/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15 SALMON, KIMILEE ANIQUE; B/F; POB: JAMAICA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: MCKINNEY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/27/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – INVALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR STACY, CHAZ BRENT; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: GARLAND TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – INVALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE OJEDA, MARISOL; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 4G<200G; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARA TAFEL, ROGER MATHEW; W/M; POB: LA; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 4G<200G; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED VIDAL, LEONARDO OMAR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/28/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS GUIDER, TRACY LENORE-ALEXANDRA; B/F; POB: IL; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/28/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/28/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 PROCELL, REYNIE LEA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: ROANOKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/28/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROPERTY >= $100<$750; 2) EVADING ARREST DETENTION HUNT, LACEY MARIE; W/F; POB: CA; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: ROANOKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROPERTY >= $100<$750; 2) EVADING ARREST DETENTION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/01/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO INTERFERE W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE SAUNDERS, JAMIR; B/M; POB: NJ; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/01/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO INTERFERE W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC > 0.15 TOLIVER, MONTRAE DELMAR; B/M; POB: MO; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: NORTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC > 0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING; 4) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEH SAFETY; 5) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – OPERATE VEHICLE WITHOUT FRONT LICENSE PLATE; 6) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO OPERATOR LICENSE; 7) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING – HIGHWAY; 8) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING – HIGHWAY; 9) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 10) WARRANT EULESS PD – INVALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 11) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – SPEEDING 79 IN A 60 MPH ZONE; 12) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY D.L.; 13) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – FMFR; 14) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 15) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 16) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMAS, CHARLES DANIEL; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING; 4) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH TX MOTOR VEH SAFETY; 5) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – OPERATE VEHICLE WITHOUT FRONT LICENSE PLATE; 6) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO OPERATOR LICENSE; 7) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING – HIGHWAY; 8) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING – HIGHWAY; 9) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 10) WARRANT EULESS PD – INVALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 11) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – SPEEDING 79 IN A 60 MPH ZONE; 12) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY D.L.; 13) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – FMFR; 14) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 15) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 16) WARRANT BALCH SPRINGS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15 GONZOLES, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FLOWER MOUND TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/02/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER DHANANI, JAVEED M; A/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: CHATTANOOGA TNARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/02/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE; 2) WARRANT DALLAS CO – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >= 1G<4G; 3) WARRANT DALLAS CO – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >= 4G<200G; 4) WARRANT DALLAS CO – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >= 4G<400G; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 47 IN A 35 MPH ZONE; 7) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 8) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – RAN RED LIGHT SANCHEZ, ALEXANDER NOEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: MANSFIELD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANCE; 2) WARRANT DALLAS CO – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >= 1G<4G; 3) WARRANT DALLAS CO – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >= 4G<200G; 4) WARRANT DALLAS CO – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >= 4G<400G; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 47 IN A 35 MPH ZONE; 7) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 8) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – RAN RED LIGHT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 03/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DISREGARD RED LIGHT; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – POSSESS DRUG PARA ZAVALA, HECTOR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 03/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DISREGARD RED LIGHT; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – POSSESS DRUG PARA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; 3) WARRANT PLANO PD – POSSESS DRUG PARA; 4) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – POSSESS DRUG PARA DAVIS, DONOVAN JOSEPH; B/M; POB: CA; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; 3) WARRANT PLANO PD – POSSESS DRUG PARA; 4) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – POSSESS DRUG PARA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/03/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT FORT WORTH PD – AGG ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FELONY 2ND DEGREE RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: HONDURAS; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/03/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT FORT WORTH PD – AGG ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FELONY 2ND DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/04/2025; CHARGES: INDECENT ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, VICTOR RAY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/04/2025; CHARGES: INDECENT ASSAULT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCELYEA, ALYSSA DELL; W/F; POB: OK; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 03/05/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION FELONY 3RD DEGREE VILLARREAL, KENNETH KIRK; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 03/05/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION FELONY 3RD DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJURY FELONY 2ND DEGREE; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION HENDRIX, JAMES MICHAEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: FRISCO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJURY FELONY 2ND DEGREE; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/05/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED VANCE, GREGORY ALLEN; W/M; POB: AR; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/05/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 03/06/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION PROBST, CINDY MUHL; W/F; POB: KS; AGE: 59; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 03/06/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT FELONY 3RD DEGREE DECK, DAVID CHRISTIAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT FELONY 3RD DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ <2OZ; 2) DHS ICE DETAINER ADEDIORA, SUNDAY ADETOKUNBO; B/M; POB: NIGERIA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: COPPELL TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ <2OZ; 2) DHS ICE DETAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15 RIVERA, CHRISTOPHER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: SAN ANTONIO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCALEER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: DEADLY CONDUCT COUCH, JASON; W/M; POB: MI; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCALEER C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/07/2025; CHARGES: DEADLY CONDUCT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: KMAK K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION ADAMS, COREY DEAN; W/M; POB: MT; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: KMAK K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MIRAMONTES K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CARPENTER, JOHN WILLIAM; W/M; POB: MO; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MIRAMONTES K; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER BENNETT, JADA SHELECE; B/F; POB: MO; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN D; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARA STOL, MATHEW; W/M; POB: PALAU; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN D; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED LICHTENSTEIN, MARC; W/M; POB: AUSTRALIA; AGE: 55; ADDRESS: AUSTRALIAARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 03/08/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WADOLOWSKI S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 03/09/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS GUIDER, TRACY LENORE-ALEXANDRA; B/F; POB: IL; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WADOLOWSKI S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 03/09/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/09/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED THOMAS, DESTINY ANGEL; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: ROME TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 03/09/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: VEATH D; ARREST DATE: 03/09/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUNTER, KAI HERBERT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: VEATH D; ARREST DATE: 03/09/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/10/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED SHAHI, TOPENDRA; A/M; POB: NEPAL; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 03/10/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

