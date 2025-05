Thursday, May 15, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ANDERSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT FAILURE TO APPEAR; 2) WARRANT – FMFR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW BLANSHAN, WILLIAM JOSEPH; W/M; POB: MI; AGE: 61; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: SECURITY GUARD TEXASARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ANDERSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT FAILURE TO APPEAR; 2) WARRANT – FMFR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PETROVICH S; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR TEMPLE-LEE, TIMOTHY RAY; W/M; POB: OK; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: MAYSVILLE OK; OCCUPATION: CHIROPRACTOR – SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PETROVICH S; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PETROVICH S; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 4G<200G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR CORTEZ, MELINA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: AZ; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: NORMAN OK; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PETROVICH S; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 4G<200G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 03/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MCCLENDON, GEORGE WASHINGTON, III; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: THE COLONY TX;ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 03/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE 03/17/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE – MINOR; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR BINGHAM, KAYDENCE CIERRA; W/F; POB: WA; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: MANSFIELD TX; OCCUPATION: SEAFOOD SERVERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE 03/17/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE – MINOR; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 03/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY BASS, CASEY GENE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: ARGYLE TX; OCCUPATION: PROJECT MANAGERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 03/18/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 03/19/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY SAUL, BRIAN RONALD; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 03/19/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 2ND; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY GUARDADO, SALVADOR, JR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TX; OCCUPATION: MAINTENANCE – UNION PACIFICARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRAID C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 03/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR DUNN, MARGARET NAN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 61; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRAID C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 03/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BERNHARDT H; ARREST DATE: 03/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND ARMSTRONG, COLEMAN FOREST; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: RETAIL ACCOUNT MANAGER – LIQUORARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DURHAM N; BOOKING OFFICER: BERNHARDT H; ARREST DATE: 03/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 03/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR LESS; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – RAN RED LIGHT – NO ARROWS; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW KEETON, MICHAEL TODD, JR; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 03/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR LESS; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – RAN RED LIGHT – NO ARROWS; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DALLAS PD X3 – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 84 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE – FMFR – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 2) WARRANT DALLAS PD X3 – JAYWALK CROSSING STREET AGAINST SIGNAL – DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE – FMFR; 3) WARRANT PLANO PD X3 – REGISTRATION/LP EXPIRED – DL – NO DRIVERS LICENSE – FMFR; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD X2 – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 75 MPH IN A 60 MPH ZONE – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY – IRVING PD BURNS, JOHN; B/M; POB: IL; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: PLANO TX; OCCUPATION: MACHINE OPERATORARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DALLAS PD X3 – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 84 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE – FMFR – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 2) WARRANT DALLAS PD X3 – JAYWALK CROSSING STREET AGAINST SIGNAL – DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE – FMFR; 3) WARRANT PLANO PD X3 – REGISTRATION/LP EXPIRED – DL – NO DRIVERS LICENSE – FMFR; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD X2 – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 75 MPH IN A 60 MPH ZONE – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY – IRVING PD

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA; 2) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD X 2 – NO THRU VEHICLES OVER 2 AXELS OR TRAILER – FAILURE TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY – FARMERS BRANCH PD COOK, ISAAC DEMOND; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: SHREVEPORT LAARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA; 2) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD X 2 – NO THRU VEHICLES OVER 2 AXELS OR TRAILER – FAILURE TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO OTHER AGENCY – FARMERS BRANCH PD

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 4G<200G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY KLINKER, STEPHANIE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: SHREVEPORT LA; OCCUPATION: CASHIERARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRACE T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 4G<200G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY >= $100<$750; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR MCQUEEN, JESSICA LEIGH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: SANGER TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMMESFAHR P; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY >= $100<$750; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND SOTO-RODRIGUEZ, SERGIO ANDRES; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARTINEZ A; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 03/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – THEFT $2500 WITH TWO OR MORE PREV CONVICTIONS; 3) TCIC/NCIC WARRANT SO COLLIN COUNTY – THEFT PROPERTY >= $2500 AND THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV HOOVER, DONEISHIA MONIQUE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: HAIR STYLISTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 03/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – THEFT $2500 WITH TWO OR MORE PREV CONVICTIONS; 3) TCIC/NCIC WARRANT SO COLLIN COUNTY – THEFT PROPERTY >= $2500 AND THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 03/27/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV DAVIS, MICAHALA CHITAMESHIA; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: WACO TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 03/27/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 03/27/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY >= $100<$750 HUBERT, JAYMECIA ARIONNA; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: CHINA SPRING TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SOSEBEE J; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 03/27/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY >= $100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEWELL R; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/28/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 89 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW HERVIE, JOSEPH; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEWELL R; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/28/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 89 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRAID C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED MYCK, MADISON VICTORIA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: BABY SITTINGARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HARRAID C; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SWISHER J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/28/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND DORMAN, ANDREW COOLEY; W/M; POB: VA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: I.T.ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SWISHER J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/28/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BERNHARDT H; ARREST DATE: 03/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR VASQUEZ, SERGIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SAWYER D; BOOKING OFFICER: BERNHARDT H; ARREST DATE: 03/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 03/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR MACHUCA, ALEXIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: FORKLIFT OPERATORARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 03/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/29/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B < 1G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY LUEDTKE, ROBERT ALLEN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/29/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B < 1G; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JENKINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY EMMONS, REBECCA ASHLYND; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JENKINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREV CONV; 2) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JENKINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/29/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY >= $100<$750; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY LOPEZ, STEPHANIE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JENKINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/29/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY >= $100<$750; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR SIMPSON, LINDI ELIZABETH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES – DENTAL IMPLANTSARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAMICO C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 03/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR KELLY, LUKE DANIEL; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENTARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIOS H; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 03/30/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/31/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND CHAVARRIA RAMIREZ, LEIDY YAJAIRA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: CHIHUAHUA; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: ACCOUNTINGARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FORD C; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/31/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VALDEZ J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 03/31/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR MITCHELL, STERLING SCOTT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYEDARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VALDEZ J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 03/31/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LANG J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 97 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW HOPKINS, JEREMYAH CHRISTIAN; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SECURITYARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LANG J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 97 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FMFR; 3) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/02/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR SHAH, BHARGAV; A/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: TECHNOLOGY HELD E-COMMERCEARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WOMACK C; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 04/02/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



