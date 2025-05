Wednesday, May 7, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Colleyville, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MILLER M; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT THE COLONY PD CAPIAS X2 – SPEEDING 59 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE AND FMFR; 2) WARRANT FRISCO PD ALIAS X2 – FMFR AND FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW SANDERS, ZANA MARIE; B/F; POB: CA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: IRVING, TX; OCCUPATION: CREME DE LA CREME

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BERRY; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY SURETY BOND GARZA, DANIEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 55; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: DRIVER – AMERICAN AIRLINES

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 03/15/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE COMMENTS: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT POLLMAN, DELARA; W/F; POB: OK AGE: 47; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE, TX; OCCUPATION: NURSE PRACTITIONER

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: BERNHARDT H; ARREST DATE: 03/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE; 2) TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MURGAS BRITO, JEIMY PATRICIA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: COLOMBIA, REPUBLIC OF COLOMBIA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MURPHY M; BOOKING OFFICER: BERNHARDT H; ARREST DATE: 03/15/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR CALK, SEAN REECE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TX; OCCUPATION: ELECTRICIAN

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: BILYEU C; ARREST DATE: 03/15/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE COMMENTS: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT BUTLER, LYNN; W/F; POB: KS; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: NURSE

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HENDRY T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; 2) WARRANT DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY – IMMIGRATION DETAINER; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY MORENO, ISRAEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD ALIAS X4 -NO LIABILITY INSURANCE PROOF, FAILURE TO APPEAR, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, FAILURE TO APPEAR; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD CAPIAS X5 – NO VALID TX DL, FMFR, LP DISPLAY EXPIRED, FMFR, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIED; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO IRVING PD DEGRATE, KENDRON DUANE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: FIBER OPTICS

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/20/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS PD ALIAS X4 – SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONE 52 MPH IN 20 MPH, STATE REGISTRATION LAW, DRIVING MOTORCYCLE WITHOUT DL, SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONE 44 MPH IN 20 MPH, DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT DL; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED PER HOLDING AGENCY MARTINEZ, ROGELIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MI; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: REMODELING

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 03/20/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) TCIC/NCIC WARRANT DALLAS COUNTY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MARTINEZ, JUAN RODRIGO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO CITY; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/19/2025; CHARGES: 1) INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; 3) WARRANT RIVER OAKS PD – EVADING ARREST DET W/VEHICLE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY; RELEASE COMMENTS: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT EDWARDS, JIMMIE KEITH; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: IRVING TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLIVAREZ E; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON; 2) WARRANT DECATUR PD – SPEEDING; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW COLON DIAZ, RYAN LEE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: PUERTO RICO; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: LANDSCAPING

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 03/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT TO GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) WARRANT TARRANT COUNTY SO – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER WITH PREVIOUS CONVICTION; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD CAPIAS X2 – NO OPERATORS LICENSE, ONE LICENSE PLATE; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY NEVAREZ, BRYANN PEREZ; W/M HISPANIC; POB: PUERTO RICO; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: LANDSCAPING

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MURPHY M; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 03/21/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B < 1G; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN CONTAINER; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR; RELEASE COMMENTS: PBT AT RELEASE BLEW UNDER 0.08 ALVARADO, JUAN ENRIQUE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES J; ARREST DATE: 03/22/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOLATE TONT OBIG TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: RELEASED PER HOLDING AGENCY GARCIA, JAYDA STALIN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FOSS M; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 03/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 85 MPH IN 70 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE, FMFR, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID, FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW BUCHANAN, CHRISTIAN ANDREW; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: LITTLE ELM TX; OCCUPATION: CONTRACTOR

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WARREN C; BOOKING OFFICER: MOAN-STILLMAN A; ARREST DATE: 03/24/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR MCDOWELL, VICTORIA LAFAY; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: AGUIRRE J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 03/25/2025; CHARGES: TCIC/NCIC WARRANT TARRANT COUNTY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND BELL, RICHARD GENE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: DUNNAVANT S; ARREST DATE: 03/27/2025; CHARGES: THEFT OF FIREARM; RELEASE REASON: COUNTY CASH BOND NAVARRO, OSCAR ALEJANDRO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: WA; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: ALLEN TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: DIKES K; ARREST DATE: 03/27/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WITH LICENSE PREVIOUSLY SUSPENDED W/O FINAL RES; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR HARDEN-ALLEN, ZAVIER RASEAN; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEHICLE OR WATERCRAFT; 2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 3) ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE >=$200; 3) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 4) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES; 5) WARRANT RICHARDSON PD – NO VALID COMM ID, FMFR; 6) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY GALVAN, GERARDO; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GARLAND TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW PATEL, MUKESH LILCHAND; A/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCFADDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/13/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW PATEL, MUKESH LILCHAND; A/M; POB: INDIA; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: KAMPPI J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; 2) TCIC/NCIC WARRANT DENTON COUNTY – INSTANTER – MOTION TO ADJUDICATE THEFT PROP >= $100<$750; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY GRIFFIN, DALTON DALE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: HURST TX

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BERRY A; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) WARRANT HURST PD X2 – FTMFR BOND, FTA BOND; RELEASE REASON: CREDIT TIME SERVED; RELEASE COMMENTS: BLEW UNDER LEGAL LIMIT LEE, CHRISTOPHER LYNN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HENDRY T; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE:

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLIVAREZ E; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE; 3) WARRANT TARRANT COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT POLICE – ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY BOU-HAMDAN, OMAR ISSAM; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: OLIVAREZ E; BOOKING OFFICER: BATES B; ARREST DATE: 04/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE; 3) WARRANT TARRANT COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT POLICE – ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER; RELEASE REASON: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR CURET FEBRES, ROBERT XAVIER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: PUERTO RICO; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROSS J; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ J; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G; RELEASE REASON: PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT BEDFORD PD X2 – RAN RED LIGHT, FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW GRANT, JENNIFER NICOLE; B/F; POB: OK; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: BEDFORD TX; OCCUPATION: PRICING SPECIALISTARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CRITTENDEN R; BOOKING OFFICER: BILLY C; ARREST DATE: 04/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT BEDFORD PD X2 – RAN RED LIGHT, FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

ARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) UNAUTHORIZED WINDOW TINT; 2) OBSTRUCTED WINDSHIELD; 3) VIOLATE DL RESTRICTION; 4) DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION/LICENSE PLATES; 5) LICENSE PLATES (NOT DISPLAYING TWO OR OPERATING W/NO LICENSE PLATES; 6) DEFECTIVE MUFFLER; 7) POSS DECEPTIVELY SIMILAR LICENSE PLATE; 8) WARRANT FRISCO PD X 4 – FMFR, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES, FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW DELGADO, MARTIN JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTIONARREST AGENCY: COLLEYVILLE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LORTSCHER I; BOOKING OFFICER: RODRIGUEZ Z; ARREST DATE: 04/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) UNAUTHORIZED WINDOW TINT; 2) OBSTRUCTED WINDSHIELD; 3) VIOLATE DL RESTRICTION; 4) DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION/LICENSE PLATES; 5) LICENSE PLATES (NOT DISPLAYING TWO OR OPERATING W/NO LICENSE PLATES; 6) DEFECTIVE MUFFLER; 7) POSS DECEPTIVELY SIMILAR LICENSE PLATE; 8) WARRANT FRISCO PD X 4 – FMFR, NO DRIVERS LICENSE, DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES, FAILURE TO APPEAR; RELEASE REASON: CASH ESCROW

