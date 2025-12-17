This 16-week class will begin on January 22, 2026 and will go through May 7, 2026. Class is held weekly on Thursday evenings from 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM at the Colleyville Justice Center (5201 Riverwalk Dr.).

The Academy is FREE, open to Colleyville residents and business owners who are 18 years old or older, and is designed to acquaint participants with the roles and responsibilities of the department. Participants will see presentations from accident investigators, the criminal investigation division, tactical unit, and more. Students also take part in practical exercises like making mock traffic stops and conducting building searches. Graduates may join the CPA Alumni Association, serve as a Citizen on Patrol, and participate in additional training!