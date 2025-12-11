Still risking deliveries when nobody is home? Now’s the time to take advantage of Keller PD’s Gift Guardians program!

(We have human volunteers, too, promise; it’s not just Kell R. Elf keeping these protected.)

To participate: We’ll be accepting items through Wednesday, Dec. 24, to help you avoid porch pirates – or ensure your loved ones don’t run into a gift on the front step before it’s wrapped.To participate:

– Use your legal name for your shipping information – Set the delivery address to 330 Rufe Snow Dr. – Bring your ID with you to the station – Pick up your packages during program hours

This program is free, though we ask that you not use it for any packages heavier than 50 lbs. Once a package hits 51 lbs., Kell has no shot at getting it into the storage area.

Please keep in mind that packages will only be released to the person whose name matches the package label.