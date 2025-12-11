Back by popular demand! Theandwill be spreading Christmas cheer across the city for two back-to-back weekends! Our crews will hit the streets in a fire engine and police car beautifully decorated with Christmas lights, covering over 140 miles of Colleyville neighborhoods.

You will be able to track the fire engine’s progress live on the map each night.

If you’re busy the night we travel through your neighborhood, don’t worry! We’ve added two locations where you can meet us at the end of the route on Saturday, Dec. 13 at City Park or Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Rec Center. The fire engine and police car will be on display and we’ll have hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy.