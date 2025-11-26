Christmas on Main Street — Periodic Closures to Vehicular Traffic
In efforts to improve pedestrian safety, Historic Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from the intersection of Main Street and Northwest Highway to the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road during the following dates. Visit Grapevine Main Street this Christmas season and stroll, sip, shop, and soak up the holiday cheer – along a fully walkable Main Street.
Historic Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on the following dates and times:
- Carol of Lights | Sunday, November 23, from 1pm to Monday, November 24, at midnight
- Thanksgiving weekend | Friday, November 28, from 6am to Monday, December 1, at 9pm (this closure will remain in place through Monday due to the Annual Merry & Bright Drone Show)
- Parade of Lights | Thursday, December 4, from 6pm to Monday, December 8, at 9pm (extended through Monday for second drone show)
- Friday, December 12, from 6am to Monday, December 15, at 6am
- Friday, December 19, from 6am to Monday, December 22, at 6am
- Friday, December 26, from 6am to Monday, December 29, at 6am