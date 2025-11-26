Pick up a BINGO card! Cards will be available for residents with an ID at the Colleyville Center, 5301 Riverwalk Dr., Monday, November 24, 2025 through Friday, January 9, 2026. (Monday -Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, excluding City holidays.) CV shopping bags are also available in limited supply when cards are picked up. One BINGO card per resident.