Love Colleyville? SHOP COLLEYVILLE! Put your money where your heart is this holiday season! Participate in our BUSINESS BINGO by supporting our local Colleyville businesses.
How to Get Started:
Pick up a BINGO card! Cards will be available for residents with an ID at the Colleyville Center, 5301 Riverwalk Dr., Monday, November 24, 2025 through Friday, January 9, 2026. (Monday -Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, excluding City holidays.) CV shopping bags are also available in limited supply when cards are picked up. One BINGO card per resident.
How to Play:
Shop local Colleyville businesses and keep your receipts to turn in with your Bingo card. Receipts must be dated November 24, 2025 – January 9, 2026 and must be from the business categories indicated on the BINGO card.
5 in a row BINGO: Shop five (5) businesses in a row (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) to receive one $35 Colleyville Christmas Gift Card. Five different receipts are required from the five businesses.
Full Card BINGO: Shop all squares to complete the Business Bingo card and receive two $35 Colleyville Christmas Gift Cards! 25 different receipts are required from the 25 businesses.
How to Redeem & Claim Your Prize:
Bingo cards and business receipts can be turned in to the Colleyville Center beginning Monday, December 15, 2025 through Friday, January 9, 2026. Note that the $35 Colleyville Gift Card(s) awarded are good through Sunday, January 11, 2026.
For questions or more information, contact the Colleyville Center at 817.503.1330.