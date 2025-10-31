—

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans to prepare for the Nov. 4 Election in Texas. Eligible voters will weigh in on

17 proposed amendments

to the Texas Constitution. Many voters will also have the opportunity to vote in local and special elections.

“My office is committed to helping make sure eligible Texans have all the information they need to cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Nelson. “Voters can find important information at VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online resource for voting and now is a good time to make sure you are prepared for Election Day.”

Voting hours on Election Day are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at all polling places statewide.

Election Day Voting Locations

If a county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program, commonly referred to as vote centers, voters may cast a ballot at any location in their county on Election Day.

If a county does not have countywide polling, on election day voters must cast their ballot at a location specific to their registration precinct.

Voter ID Requirements

Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or a voter registration certificate.

Learn more about Voter ID requirements in Texas.

Cell Phones and Other Devices

Under Texas law, the use of wireless communications devices within a room in which voting is taking place is not permitted. Voters may bring written notes or voter guides with them into the polling location.

This information and other details about voting in Texas are available at VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online voting resource.

