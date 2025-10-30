Mansfield strong in the 2nd half to beat Grapevine 35-20. Drops Grapevine to 0-6 in District, 1-7 for the season. A tough matchup against 1st place, Argyle, this week.

Another good Colleyville win, beating Summit 28-21. The Panthers making a good run for the playoffs. Burleson is up next.

It wasn’t a game this week against L.D. Bell. Carroll rolled 49-0. The Dragons second shutout of the season. The win makes them the division champs.





