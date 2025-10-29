Few brands are as instantly recognizable as the colorful lettering at– but after launching inside DFW International Airport, your favorite zoo-themed purveyors of play have fully committed to Grapevine with the addition of a 3,765 square foot store within

The new toy store is among the first in a wave of planned revivals across the country, with 30 stores – including seasonal pop-ups and permanent flagships like ours. Our community landed at the top of Geoffrey’s comeback list, and we are elated to skip back into that magical feeling of childhood when entering their Grapevine Mills store.