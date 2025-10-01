Per Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
For the seventh consecutive year, GCISD’s total tax rate has been reduced. Trustees approved a total tax rate of $0.8686 per $100 valuation for 2025, which consists of two separate tax rates.
The state is responsible for the reduction in the Maintenance & Operations (M&O) portion of the tax rate, which funds day-to-day operations, including staff salaries.
The Interest & Sinking (I&S) portion of the tax rate, which can ONLY be used to pay for voter-approved bond debt was reduced by Board action based on available fund balance and made possible through refinancing.
Recognizing that some taxpayers may wish to further support school operations, a new donation fund has been established to allow contributions directly to the M&O fund. Information about this opportunity, including an online donation form, will be included in the property tax statements distributed in the coming weeks.
