Before The Flood – LIVE at Tolbert’s!
We’re teaming up with Big Mike to celebrate the legendary 1974 Bob Dylan/The Band tour and the iconic live album, Before The Flood!
Expect an afternoon packed with the raw energy, unforgettable songs, and powerful performances that made that tour historic.
Sunday, September 7
2:30 PM
Tolbert’s Restaurant & Chili Parlor in Grapevine
Bar Band:
Big Mike Richardson – piano, vocals
Ryan Thomas Becker – guitar, vocals
Jeffrey Gruber – acoustic guitar, vocals, harmonica
Aden Bubeck – bass guitar
Jim Cocke – organ, synth
Grady Sandlin – drums, vocals
No cover – just a Sunday afternoon full of music, friends, and some serious Dylan & The Band vibes. Don’t miss it!