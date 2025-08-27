Before The Flood – LIVE at Tolbert’s!

We’re teaming up with Big Mike to celebrate the legendary 1974 Bob Dylan/The Band tour and the iconic live album, Before The Flood!

Expect an afternoon packed with the raw energy, unforgettable songs, and powerful performances that made that tour historic.

Sunday, September 7 2:30 PM Tolbert’s Restaurant & Chili Parlor in Grapevine

Bar Band: Big Mike Richardson – piano, vocals Ryan Thomas Becker – guitar, vocals Jeffrey Gruber – acoustic guitar, vocals, harmonica Aden Bubeck – bass guitar Jim Cocke – organ, synth Grady Sandlin – drums, vocals