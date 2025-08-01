Friday, August 1, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

For Immediate Release

August 1, 2025

Grapevine Animal Services Offers Free Cat Microchipping for International Cat Day and Clear the Shelters 2025

Grapevine, Texas – In honor of International Cat Day and as part of the Clear the Shelters 2025 nationwide campaign, Grapevine Animal Services will offer free microchipping for cats owned by Grapevine residents from August 4th through 8th, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Microchipping is one of the most effective ways to ensure lost pets are returned to their families. While collars and tags can fall off or be removed, a registered microchip provides permanent identification that animal shelters and veterinary clinics can scan to help reunite pets with their owners.

“Even indoor cats can unexpectedly escape, and without identification, it can be next to impossible to get them back home,” said Madeline Oliver, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Grapevine Animal Services. “Microchips offer a lasting solution that helps protect pets and gives owners peace of mind.”

As part of the event:

Microchipping is free for cats of Grapevine residents.

Non-residents and dogs are welcome for a low fee of $10.

This initiative is held in conjunction with Clear the Shelters 2025, NBCUniversal Local’s 11th annual nationwide pet adoption and welfare campaign that has helped more than 1.2 million pets find homes since its inception.

Grapevine Animal Services invites all area pet owners to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their pets, spread awareness about responsible pet ownership, and support the broader goal of reducing shelter populations through proactive community involvement.

For more information, visit GrapevineAnimalServices.org or call 817.410.3370 x1. Grapevine Animal Services is located at 500 Shady Brook Drive in Grapevine.

Grapevine Animal Services is dedicated to promoting public safety and animal welfare through compassionate care, education, and responsible pet ownership. The shelter serves the City of Grapevine and works with community partners to reunite lost pets with families and find loving homes for adoptable animals.

