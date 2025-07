Wednesday, July 23, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Grapevine, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT PHYSICAL CONTACT GIBSON, WENDELL MATTHEW; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: WEATHERFORD TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT PHYSICAL CONTACT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750 CALLOWAY, DARSHAE LASHAUN; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) REGISTRATION REQUIRED STEPHENS, DEJONNA ASHLEY; B/F; POB: CA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) REGISTRATION REQUIRED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AKINSEMOYIN, OMOGBOLAHAN; B/M; POB: NIGERIA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$750<$2,500; 2) THEFT UNDER $100 RODRIGUEZ MORALES, CRISTIAN EURALIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$750<$2,500; 2) THEFT UNDER $100

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HINOJOSA, ALEC DOMINIQUE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TEXAS LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY; 2) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER; 3) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 4) NO DL; 5) WARRANT DALLAS PD – FAILURE TO SEAT BELT DAVIS, KESHAUN DESHAWNTAE; B/M; POB: WI; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: MILWAUKEE WIARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY; 2) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER; 3) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 4) NO DL; 5) WARRANT DALLAS PD – FAILURE TO SEAT BELT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILLIAMS, CHRISTINA MARIE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/03/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FIELDS, JAMIE LEE; W/M; POB: TN; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OKARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING 81/65 KORANTENG, ISAAC OWUSU; B/M; POB: GHANA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING 81/65

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WRIGHT, HARRISON; W/M; POB: RUSSIA; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION STERLING, JACKSON MEDELLIN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER BOONE, AMY MICHELLE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED SWOPES, SHIRAH MARIE; B/F; POB: OR; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/04/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CORTES-MARQUEZ, ADELYS ALEXANDER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: HURST TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 2) CAPIAS EULESS PD – ASSAULT FV RADFORD, JERRY LEE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 2) CAPIAS EULESS PD – ASSAULT FV

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS IRVING PD – FMFR; 2) CAPIAS HURST PD – FMFR HERNANDEZ, AXEL EMMANUEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) CAPIAS IRVING PD – FMFR; 2) CAPIAS HURST PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOBUE, TREVOR SCOTT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: NORTH LAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DIGNAM, COLE NATHAN; W/M; POB: AZ; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION SORIANO, LUIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: EL SALVADOR; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOPEZ, HECTOR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 50; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MIRAMONTES K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION; 2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 3) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CORNELISON, AYRICKA JORDYN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MIRAMONTES K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION; 2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 3) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MIRAMONTES K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT TO GIVE FALSE INFO; 3) FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD=>5<10; 4) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; 5) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 6) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF; 7) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF; 8) WARRANT DENTON CO SO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 9) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRIG PARAPHERNALIA CARDOZO, MARCO ANTONIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MIRAMONTES K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT TO GIVE FALSE INFO; 3) FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD=>5<10; 4) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; 5) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 6) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF; 7) WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF; 8) WARRANT DENTON CO SO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 9) WARRANT WESTLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRIG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALTER, MATTHEW SCOTT; W/M; POB: FL; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: KILLEEN TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 2) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED OLDFIELD, RHONDA GAIL; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARTINEZ, VINCENT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COPAS L; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS JONES, FRATREVUS DESHUN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COPAS L; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TAYLOR C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RANGEL, RUBEN ALEXANDER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TAYLOR C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT SOUTHLAKE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ LUNA, DARIEN SAMIR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: HONDURAS; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G GRIMM, RANDON ROBERT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: JUSTIN TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – NO DL SALGADO, BRYAN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS – NO DL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G CRESSEY, ARIC WILLIAM; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/06/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS MARSHALL, DEONTE; B/M; POB: FL; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: LANCASTER TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STANDAGE S; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/07/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SEXUAL ASSAULT WILSON, KEVIN A; W/M; POB: EGYPT; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STANDAGE S; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/07/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SEXUAL ASSAULT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/07/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G BETHEA, ANDRE; B/M; POB: AZ; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: PHOENIX AZARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN BT; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/07/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION SUTTON, BRANDON TYLER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROJAS, SAMANTHA RACHEL; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – ASSAULT-BODILY INJURY FAMILY OR HOUSEHOLD MEMBER; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE CAMPOS, JOSE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – ASSAULT-BODILY INJURY FAMILY OR HOUSEHOLD MEMBER; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED LIGHTFOOT, WILLIAM CODY; W/M; POB: VA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DELGADILLO PULIDO, JOSE LUIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: HURST TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAILED TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DROVE WITHOUT TWO STOP LIGHTS; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DRIVING WHILE TEXAS LICENSE IS INVALID SANDERS, DONALD RAY JR; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FMFR; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAILED TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DROVE WITHOUT TWO STOP LIGHTS; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DRIVING WHILE TEXAS LICENSE IS INVALID

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ PRENTICE, KAITLIN PARKER; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE RAMOS-MARTINEZ, JUAN CARLOS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: HONDURAS; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAVENS J; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DENTON CO SO – ASSAULT CAUSES INJURY FAMILY MEMBER LINDSEY, JOHNNY LEE; B/M; POB: WI; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAVENS J; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DENTON CO SO – ASSAULT CAUSES INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – STALKING; 2) WARRANT DPS – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL SCHWARTZ, KEVAN RICHARD; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: HOMELESS FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – STALKING; 2) WARRANT DPS – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) WARRANT ROWLETT PD – SLEEPING IN PUBLIC PLACES BROWN, SCOTT ALEXANDER; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) WARRANT ROWLETT PD – SLEEPING IN PUBLIC PLACES

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO DL; 3) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 4) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING; 5) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO DL CASTILLO, BRANDY CORTES; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MO; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 07/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO DL; 3) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 4) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING; 5) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – NO DL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/10/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CHITTENDEN, MICHAEL JARED; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/10/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/10/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP>=$100<$750 NGO, GLAV VAN; A/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 55; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: MARRS A; ARREST DATE: 07/10/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP>=$100<$750

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



