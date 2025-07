Tuesday, July 22, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

Grapevine, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) ABNDN/ENDANGR CHILD INDV INT/KNOW/RECK/CRIM NEG BASQUES, VALARIE HENRIETTA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) ABNDN/ENDANGR CHILD INDV INT/KNOW/RECK/CRIM NEG

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) ABNDN/ENDANGR CHILD INDV INT/KNOW/RECK/CRIM NEG RODRIGUEZ, JOSIA SALVADOR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) ABNDN/ENDANGR CHILD INDV INT/KNOW/RECK/CRIM NEG

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HURST PD – THEFT<$100; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – NO VALID OR EXP LP REG; 4) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 5) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR BREWER, VICTORIA RENEE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: HURST TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HURST PD – THEFT<$100; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – NO VALID OR EXP LP REG; 4) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 5) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORDER, ASIANNA LATOYA; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT THE COLONY PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – IMPROPER WINDOW TINT OR MATERIAL OBSTRUCTING WINDSHIELD OR SIDE OR REAR WINDOW VALLADARES, JARED ALEXIS; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/23/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT THE COLONY PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – IMPROPER WINDOW TINT OR MATERIAL OBSTRUCTING WINDSHIELD OR SIDE OR REAR WINDOW

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) WARRANT MCKINNEY PD – ASLT DV BY CONTACT BENJAMIN, COREY WILLIAM; B/M; POB: DE; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: MCKINNEY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) WARRANT MCKINNEY PD – ASLT DV BY CONTACT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/24/2025; CHARGES: THEFT UNDER $100 JOHNSON, NOREEN MARIE; W/F; POB: IA; AGE: 50; ADDRESS: TROPHY CLUB TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/24/2025; CHARGES: THEFT UNDER $100

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – SAFETY BELT-DRIVER; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – LP-DISPLAY EXPIRED; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR BALLARD, MARION; B/M; POB: MI; AGE: 43; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DELANO P; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/24/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – SAFETY BELT-DRIVER; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – LP-DISPLAY EXPIRED; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO KING, JALEN M; B/M; POB: IL; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER SZEKER, BRANDI ELISE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SMITH RL; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HALE C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 2) POSS CS PG1/1-B<1G; 3) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750 BADGETT, JOHN CHRISTOPHER; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 55; ADDRESS: HOMELESS IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HALE C; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; 2) POSS CS PG1/1-B<1G; 3) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT FRISCO PD – POSS OF DRUG PARA; 2) WARRANT FRISCO PD – DRIVING WHILE LIC INV; 3) WARRANT FRISCO PD – FTA ROTHLIS, CALEB ANTHONY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT FRISCO PD – POSS OF DRUG PARA; 2) WARRANT FRISCO PD – DRIVING WHILE LIC INV; 3) WARRANT FRISCO PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT ABUSE; 2) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT – COMPUTER SECURITY BREACH DAVID, AUSTIN JACOB; W/M; POB: CO; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/25/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT PD – CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT ABUSE; 2) WARRANT WHITE SETTLEMENT – COMPUTER SECURITY BREACH

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RODRIGUEZ, ALEJANDRO ADOLFO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAVENS J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ADDISON PD – POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT ADDISON PD – FTA MITCHELL, KYLE DEAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: FARMERS BRANCH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAVENS J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ADDISON PD – POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT ADDISON PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD; 3) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARCIA, ANTHONY CHARLES; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD; 3) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HALE C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT UNDER 100; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – THEFT UNDER $100; 4) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FTA WOLFE, DAVID SCOTT JR; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HALE C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT UNDER 100; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – THEFT UNDER $100; 4) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING ALVARADO, BRENDA MELISSA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAMNER C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT DALLAS PD – DRIVING WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET; 3) WARRANT DALLAS PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY OLVADA, HECTOR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: FARMERS BRANCH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/26/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) WARRANT DALLAS PD – DRIVING WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET; 3) WARRANT DALLAS PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PETERSEN K; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON BUTLER, CHIANTAE; B/F; POB: LA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: PETERSEN K; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD JIMENEZ TOVAR, JOSE FEDERICO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FEATHER S; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SEXUAL ASSLT CHILD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION SADDLER, HUBART WAYNE; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SEEL K; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750; 2) HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT; 3) HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT; 4) PUBLIC INTOXICATION JENSEN, BRETT ROBERT; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: RIEWE K; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/27/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750; 2) HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT; 3) HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT; 4) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAILEY, DARYL ROMIG JR; B/M; POB: HI; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CALDWELL T; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEAL, ALAZAI ALEXA FRANCISE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CALDWELL T; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CALDWELL T; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: CAPIAS GRAPEVINE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION WORKS, DEVAN RASHAD; B/M; POB: OK; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: MIDLOTHIAN TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CALDWELL T; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: CAPIAS GRAPEVINE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SALINAS, MASON; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750 GADI, RACHANA REDDY; A/F; POB: INDIA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: KELLER TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/28/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 DILLARD, THEODORIC; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN D; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION ALLEN, SHANNON; W/F; POB: AZ; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN D; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON RIVERA MORA, NATALI NOEMI; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ<2OZ; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ ARAIZA, MAGDIEL; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VIA A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ<2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DE LA ROSA PARADES, JEREMY; W/M; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAYS E; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER ZAMPIER, ALEXANDER MAXWELL; W/M; POB: NY; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HAYS E; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 JOHNSON, TIFFANY MARIE; B/F; POB: NC; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV FALCONER, SHELBLE NOELLE; W/F; POB: GA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBORD J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 06/29/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G WHITESIDE, WILLIAM DAVID; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SALAZAR T; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS EC; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) MAN DEL CS PG 1-B>=200<400G; 2) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 3) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 4) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO #ITEMS 10<50; 5) EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI; 6) WARRANT TDCJ – PAROLE VIOLATION MCCAMMON, KEVIN LEWIS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DAVIS EC; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2025; CHARGES: 1) MAN DEL CS PG 1-B>=200<400G; 2) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; 3) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 4) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO #ITEMS 10<50; 5) EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI; 6) WARRANT TDCJ – PAROLE VIOLATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750 MARTINEZ, REYES G JR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 61; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP>=$100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER VICENTE-VELAZQUEZ, ARNOLDO BENITO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 06/30/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$300K JONES, KAMRYN EDGAR CROWFORD; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$300K

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BOURGUE, MATTHEW ROBERT; W/M; AGE: 67ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADILLO M; BOOKING OFFICER: REEVES L; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$300K BURKETT, MARK DWAYNE JR; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$300K

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$300K; 2) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – ENGAGING IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITY EARL, COLTON LANE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$300K; 2) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – ENGAGING IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$300K; 2) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY SMITH, TIMOTHY MICHAEL; W/M; POB: NY; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FERRIS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JOHNSON N; BOOKING OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$300K; 2) WARRANT JOHNSON CO SO – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR GATEWOOD, ERICA JEAN; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 07/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER OCONNELL, EDDIE LEE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 53; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON; 2) UNL INSTALLATION OF TRACKING DEVICE VERASTEGUI, ABEL E; W/M; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: NELSON C; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON; 2) UNL INSTALLATION OF TRACKING DEVICE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DHS – ICE DETAINER; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – DL-FAILURE TO DISPLAY; 3) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – NO DRIVER LICENSE; 4) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – OPER MOTOR VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE; 6) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING DEL RIO ORTUNO, ROGERS ENRIQUE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT DHS – ICE DETAINER; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – DL-FAILURE TO DISPLAY; 3) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – NO DRIVER LICENSE; 4) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – OPER MOTOR VEHICLE W/WRONG LICENSE PLATE; 6) WARRANT FARMERS BRANCH PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 3) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 4) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; 5) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=1G<4G PROENZA DE LA CRUZ, TAHIMIS; W/F HISPANIC; POB: CUBA; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HOSEY J; BOOKING OFFICER: MATOS R; ARREST DATE: 07/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; 2) POSS CS PG 2<1G; 3) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 4) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; 5) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=1G<4G

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at [email protected].



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO [email protected]. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? [email protected]