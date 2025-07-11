Friday, July 11, 2025

Grapevine, TX – Grapevine, TX – Grapevine Police have arrested a man accused in a road rage shooting that injured a child.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, a man called 9-1-1 saying another driver had shot into his pickup while traveling northbound on SH-121 near Bass Pro Drive. His family was inside the truck, including three children. He returned fire in self defense, then began following the other driver while noting the suspect and vehicle description.

Dispatchers directed the driver to stop at a nearby gas station for safety. Police and medics noted the caller’s 7-year-old son was injured by shattered glass. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment. An adult passenger also suffered minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene. The other two children were not hurt.

The driver was able to provide a license plate number for the other car, a silver Infiniti heading north on FM-2499. Police identified the registered owner of the vehicle and noted he lived on Big Canyon Drive in Flower Mound. Officers made contact with the owner by phone, but the man soon disconnected the call and refused to speak further with officers.

Knowing the suspect had access to a gun and had already shown violent behavior, Grapevine Police, working in partnership with Flower Mound Police, set a perimeter outside the home to ensure the public remained safe. Grapevine detectives, drone operators, and members of the Northeast Tarrant County Area SWAT Team (NETCAST) negotiators began working with the suspect to come outside peacefully. At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025, the suspect exited his residence and was arrested. He was examined by medics as a precaution, medically cleared and taken to the Grapevine Detention Center.

59-year-old John Schwoyer faces charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody in Grapevine at this time.

This case was an excellent show of teamwork between patrol officers, detectives, dispatchers and CSI, as well as outside agencies. Grapevine Police want to thank all of our outstanding partners who aided in this case: Grapevine Fire, Flower Mound Police, Flower Mound Fire, and NETCAST.

