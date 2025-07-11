Friday, July 11, 2025

GRAPEVINE PD NEWS RELEASE

Grapevine, TX – Grapevine Police, in partnership with Arlington Police, arrested two men accused of burglarizing ten businesses with a sledgehammer.

Detectives connected two burglaries committed in Grapevine on May 29, 2025 and June 11, 2025 because of the suspect description and method used to get into the convenient stores. Each time, the two men would use a sledgehammer to break the glass door, then steal cigarettes and cash. During the investigation, Grapevine detectives learned of similar cases in Arlington and began working closely with their department.

Together, Grapevine Police and Arlington Police detectives and crime analysts were able to identify a suspect vehicle and two suspects connected to ten different burglaries starting May 14.

On July 9, Grapevine detectives launched an undercover surveillance operation on the two suspects, and caught them in the act of a break-in at a business in Arlington. The suspects tried unsuccessfully to get away and were arrested by officers.

40-year-old Anthony Johnson and 41-year-old Perry Busby were taken to the Arlington City Jail for Burglary of a Building. Johnson later bonded out. Busby was transported to the Tarrant County Detention Center. Booking photos below.

Grapevine Police want to thank the Arlington Police Department for their partnership and assistance in arresting these suspects.

Link to Surveillance Video showing June 11, 2025 Burglary at Mac’s Corner in Grapevine: https://vimeo.com/1100426397?share=copy#t=0

