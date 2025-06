Tuesday, June 24, 2025

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: BADER E; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CHIVERS, JUAN MARICHAL; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAEPVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: BADER E; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: HOSEY J; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRILL, CHELYSE MARIE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: HOSEY J; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD – DL-NO VALID TEXAS; 5) WARRANT IRVING PD – LP-DISPLAY EXPIRED; 6) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 7) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 90MPH IN A 70MPH ZONE; 8) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING; 9) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 10) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR SEQUERA REYES, EDWARD BLADIMIR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO OPERATORS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED LICENSE PLATES; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCE RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD – DL-NO VALID TEXAS; 5) WARRANT IRVING PD – LP-DISPLAY EXPIRED; 6) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 7) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 90MPH IN A 70MPH ZONE; 8) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – SPEEDING; 9) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 10) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: BADILLO M; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – THEFT PROP 100-750 GARCIA, EDWIN YOVANI; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: BADILLO M; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – THEFT PROP 100-750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING IN PUBLIC RODRIGUEZ, ELISEO CATARINO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING IN PUBLIC

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING IN PUBLIC LEAK, WILLIAM JAMES; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 64; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING IN PUBLIC

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: HAMNER C; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONE 45 IN A 20 MPH ZONE ALVAREZ, JONATHAN; W/M; POB: HONDURAS; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: HAMNER C; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONE 45 IN A 20 MPH ZONE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF YOUNG CHILD; 2) WARRANT DHS/ICE – ICE DETAINER RAMIREZ GONZALEZ, VICENTE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF YOUNG CHILD; 2) WARRANT DHS/ICE – ICE DETAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: HOSEY J; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT-FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C) VEST, RANDAL VAIN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: HOSEY J; ARREST DATE: 06/05/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT-FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C)

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 2) WARRANT HURST PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 3) WARRANT HURST PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING TILTON, JUSTIN ADAM; W/M; POB: AR; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SCHOONMAKER H; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 2) WARRANT HURST PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 3) WARRANT HURST PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: ROUNDS A; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 2) TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD; 3) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5 ISLAS, JARED RODOLFO; B/M; POB: WA; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: ROANOKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: ROUNDS A; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 2) TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD; 3) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: DUER J; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL; 2) PUBLIC INTOX W/3 PRIOR CONVICTIONS 49.02 CHIVERS, JUAN MARICHAL; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: DUER J; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL; 2) PUBLIC INTOX W/3 PRIOR CONVICTIONS 49.02

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) MAN/DEL CS PG 1<1G; 2) POSS CS PF2>=4G<400G; 3) WARRANT DALLAS CO – POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; 4) WARRANT DALLAS CO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC>=0.15; 5) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO VALID DL; 6) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 51MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE BALDELAMAR LOPEZ, DAVID; W/M; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: VELAZQUEZ P; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) MAN/DEL CS PG 1<1G; 2) POSS CS PF2>=4G<400G; 3) WARRANT DALLAS CO – POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; 4) WARRANT DALLAS CO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC>=0.15; 5) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO VALID DL; 6) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING OVER LIMIT 51MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: HOSEY J; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER COSTA, ELIZABETH; W/F; POB: CA; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: HOSEY J; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: BUFFINGTON J; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD; 2) HARASSMENT SOWARD, DRAKE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: BUFFINGTON J; ARREST DATE: 06/06/2025; CHARGES: 1) TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD; 2) HARASSMENT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: ROUNDS A; ARREST DATE: 06/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER HOLT, KHALIL CHRISTOPHER; B/M; POB: FL; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: BENBROOK TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: ROUNDS A; ARREST DATE: 06/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 2) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: DELANO P; ARREST DATE: 06/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION; 2) CAPIAS EULESS PD – FTA; 3) CAPIAS EULESS PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 4) CAPIAS EULESS PD – EXP DL; 5) CAPIAS EULESS PD – FTA; 6) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL OFFICE – STATE REGISTRATION LAW; 7) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – REGISTRATION – PASSENGER CAR W/EXP PLATES FOY, MARCUS DONNELL; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: DELANO P; ARREST DATE: 06/07/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION; 2) CAPIAS EULESS PD – FTA; 3) CAPIAS EULESS PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 4) CAPIAS EULESS PD – EXP DL; 5) CAPIAS EULESS PD – FTA; 6) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHAL OFFICE – STATE REGISTRATION LAW; 7) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – REGISTRATION – PASSENGER CAR W/EXP PLATES

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: ROUNDS A; ARREST DATE: 06/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 3) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G MIRZA, ABDULLAH YASIN; W/M; POB: NY; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: ANNA TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: ROUNDS A; ARREST DATE: 06/08/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; 3) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: DAVIS EC; ARREST DATE: 06/09/2025; CHARGES: THEFT UNDER $100.00 CAVANAUGH, CODY HUNTER; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: DAVIS EC; ARREST DATE: 06/09/2025; CHARGES: THEFT UNDER $100.00

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/09/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT BELL COUNTY SO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MUTINA, CODY THOMAS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: CROSBY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/09/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT BELL COUNTY SO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN KG; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHIVERS, DEONDRAY RASHAUD; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN KG; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT NORTH RICHLAND HILLS PD – EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE; 2) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY JOHNSON, ARYEONNA ELECTRA RHYMES; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS CO SO – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD TAMBRIZ-BALUX, MATREO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; 2) THEFT UNDER $100.00 CARPENTER, CHARLEY LYNN; W/F; POB: MI; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; 2) THEFT UNDER $100.00

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN KG; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM KIM, DONG-KUK TIMOTHY; A/M; POB: CA; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN KG; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT-PHYSICAL CONTACT HOOPER, JESSICA ELAINE; W/F; POB: KS; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; ARREST DATE: 06/10/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT-PHYSICAL CONTACT

