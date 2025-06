Monday, June 23, 2025

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: SEEL K; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; 2) EXPIRED REGISTRATION OTT, MICHAEL DENNIS; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 55; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: SEEL K; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARLER, ALEXANDRA BEATRICE; W/F; POB: RUSSIA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K MILLSON, ROBERT TED; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: ROMAN S; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=1G<4G; 3) POSS MARIJ <2OZ; 4) WARRANT TARRANT CO SO – POSS CS PG 1/1B<1G JONES, TERESA ERIN; W/F; POB: OH; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: CALDWELL T; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON SBI COOK, CHRISTIAN; W/M; POB: IL; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROP>=$750<$2,500 CAVANAUGH, CODY HUNTER; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP>=$100<$750; 2) WARRANT TERRELL PD – THEFT OF SERV>=$100<$750; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – SPEEDING; 4) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXPIRED DL; 5) WARRANT MESQUITE PD – SPEEDING CHAPMAN, SANDRA MENDEZ; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DALLAS PD – PARKING IN A SPACE RESRVED FOR DISABLED MENDEZ, LAURA LOREDO; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: GARLAND TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HURST PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT HURST PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING HILL, SHELBY TRAVON; B/M; POB: IL; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: EULESS TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: JAYNES C; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA; 2) COLLISION INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200; 3) UNL CARRYING WEAPON MAYORGA, DAMIAN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: HURST TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: FRANCO G; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT; 2) COLLISION INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 DEPETRO, JAMES JR; W/M; POB: MN; AGE: 55; ADDRESS: FLOWER MOUND TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: DEBORD J; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT WISE CO SO – VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING; 2) WARRANT WISE CO SO – RECKLESS DRIVING; 3) WARRANT WISE CO SO – VIOLATION OF PROBATION – ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 ORNELAS, GINO ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VA; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: JAYNES C; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RUELAS CONDE, JOEL; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: GRAVES E; BOOKING OFFICER: FRANCO G; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED HERNANDEZ, RUBEN; W/M; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 32

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: REEVES L; BOOKING OFFICER: DAVIS EC; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$750<$2,500; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – ASSAULT OFFENSIVE CONTACT; 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – ASSAULT OFFENSIVE CONTACT; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – ASSAULT OFFENSIVE CONTACT HARVEY, DEANDRE LAMONT; B/M; POB: OH; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: CINCINNATI OH

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: REEVES L; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN KG; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) OPEN CONTAINER; 3) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD JUAREZ-GARCIA, JOSE MARTIN; W/M; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN KG; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; 2) WARRANT DHS – IMMIGRATION HOLD MARTINEZ SANCHEZ, ABRAHAM ADOLFO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: TRINIDAD S; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RODRIGUEZ, JOSE ANTONIO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FLOWER MOUND TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN ST; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED LOPEZ GALLARDO, DIANA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS ARENAS, JULIE ANN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: KATY TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: CUELLAR L; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION HILL, JORDAN ALEXANDER; W/M; POB: FL; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: EULESS TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; BOOKING OFFICER: BOWDRE W; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT BURLESON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) WARRANT BURLESON PD – REGISTRATION (EXPIRED); 3) WARRANT BURLESON PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR ROCHA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: SAYRE R; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PF 1/1-B>=1G<4G; 2) POSS MARIJ<2OZ SAMANO, MARIA LUCINDA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JARAMILLO D; BOOKING OFFICER: OLSEN M; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) THEFT PROP<$100 W/PREV CONVIC; 2) ASSAULT-PHYSICAL CONTACT LADMIRAULT, IAN LARSON; W/M; POB: LA; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: REEVES L; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO; 2) CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR; 3) VIOLATE GLASS BEVERAGE CONTAINER ORDINANCE AT LAKE SCRANTON, KENDRELL TYRIQ; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: HURST TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: POOLE O; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY DL; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – EXP REG; 3) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT UNDER $100 BARBER, SHANNON ODESSA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 51; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: DEBORD J; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: CROSSED AT POINT OTHER THAN CROSSWALK JONES, FRATREVUS DESHUN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CANADA, JAVIER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: MOUA-BROWN M; ARREST DATE: 06/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 2) REGISTRATION REQUIRED; 3) NO VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE; 4) WARRANT ROWLETT PD – FMFR; 5) WARRANT ROWLETT PD – INVALID REGISTRATION; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL – UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY); 7) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO VALID DL – UNLICENSED (NO DISPLAY); 8) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 9) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAILE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS – FOLLOWING VEHICLE; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY OUT OF STATE OR CANADIAN DL RUSSELL, KENDRA SHANAE; B/F; POB: AR; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: STAUD J; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT IRVING PD – FMFR; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAILE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS – FOLLOWING VEHICLE; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR; 6) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO DISPLAY OUT OF STATE OR CANADIAN DL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: JOHNSON A; ARREST DATE: 06/03/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG ASSLT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ KING, DEVIN LEQUAN; B/M; POB: IN; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CAFFEY C; BOOKING OFFICER: JOHNSON A; ARREST DATE: 06/03/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – AGG ASSLT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT RED OAK PD – AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT; 2) WARRANT RED OAK PD – AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT KEYES, TERION LAMAR; B/M; POB: MI; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: NELSON C; ARREST DATE: 06/03/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT RED OAK PD – AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT; 2) WARRANT RED OAK PD – AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN KG; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT TARRANT COUNTY SO – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE CISNEROS CORDERO, ALEXANDER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: VENEZUELA; AGE: 57; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: LARA A; BOOKING OFFICER: BROWN KG; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT TARRANT COUNTY SO – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: DELANO P; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT MAIL<=10ADDRESSES; NOTES: PC DETERMINATION JONES, FRATREVUS DESHUN; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: DELANO P; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT MAIL<=10ADDRESSES; NOTES: PC DETERMINATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: BADILLO M; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL URIAS SALINAS, YIANAH; W/F; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRAZIER M; BOOKING OFFICER: BADILLO M; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: BYAM D; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 2) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – NO DL; 3) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – NO LIABILITY INS PROOF; 4) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY; 5) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – FAIL TO REG VEH IN STATE OF TEXAS; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – NO DL; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – TRAFFIC CONTROL STOP SIGN; 8) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 9) WARRANT EULESS PD – UNREG VEH; 10) WARRANT EULESS PD – NO DL; 11) WARRANT EULESS PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 12) WARRANT EULESS PD – TRAFFIC CONTROL STOP SIGN; 13) WARRANT EULESS PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 14) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA SMITH, CHARLES DEE JR; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: HIGHTS R; BOOKING OFFICER: BYAM D; ARREST DATE: 06/04/2025; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; 2) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – NO DL; 3) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – NO LIABILITY INS PROOF; 4) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY; 5) WARRANT FLOWER MOUND PD – FAIL TO REG VEH IN STATE OF TEXAS; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – NO DL; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – TRAFFIC CONTROL STOP SIGN; 8) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 9) WARRANT EULESS PD – UNREG VEH; 10) WARRANT EULESS PD – NO DL; 11) WARRANT EULESS PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 12) WARRANT EULESS PD – TRAFFIC CONTROL STOP SIGN; 13) WARRANT EULESS PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 14) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA

