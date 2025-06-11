Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Plate Expectations: Your new ride with plates supplied

Texas flips the script to reduce fraud and improve customer service

(AUSTIN, Texas – June 10, 2025) Texans will soon experience a more streamlined process for receiving metal license plates when they purchase a car from a dealer, thanks to a new state law. Under House Bill 718, passed by the 88th Legislature in 2023, starting July 1, 2025, motor vehicle dealers will begin issuing metal license plates directly to buyers of new and used vehicles.

Buying from a Dealer: Consumers purchasing a vehicle from a Texas dealer will receive metal license plates instead of paper temporary tags, driving off the lot with their plates already in place. Until their registration sticker arrives from their county office, customers must keep their buyer’s plate receipt in the vehicle to be able to verify the purchase and pending registration to law enforcement.

Trading In a Vehicle: When consumers sell or trade in a vehicle with general issue plates, dealers may transfer the plates to another vehicle sold within 10 days, if the plates match the appropriate vehicle type, per Senate Bill 1902 , passed by the 89th Legislature this year. Consumers with specialty license plates will keep their plates.

Buying/Selling a Vehicle in a Private Sale: The private party sales process remains unchanged: Sellers should remove their license plates and registration sticker from the vehicle when they deliver the vehicle to the buyer. The seller can request to transfer the plates to another vehicle they own—if appropriate for the vehicle type—by visiting their county tax assessor-collector’s office. Sellers should submit a Vehicle Transfer Notification to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles within 30 days of the sale of the vehicle. Buyers must submit a title and registration application at their county tax assessor-collector’s office and obtain new plates to register the vehicle in their name within 30 days of purchase.



To learn more about these changes and their impact on consumers, dealers, tax assessor-collectors, and law enforcement, visit TxDMV.gov/HB718.

