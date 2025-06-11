Wednesday, June 11, 2025

LocalNewsOnly

KITTEN SURGE: Grapevine Animal Services Seeks Foster Families to Help Save Lives

What’s Happening:

Grapevine Animal Services has taken in 90 kittens in one month, including 40 kittens in just five days. This is a 131% increase from the same time last year. These kittens are too young for adoption and need short-term foster homes to grow, heal, and prepare for their forever families. Puppy intakes are on the increase, too. In the past six months, Grapevine Animal Services has have a 122% increase in puppies from the same time in 2024; 22 last year compared to 49 so far this year.

Media Opportunity:

Media are invited to capture video of the kittens and speak with Madeline Oliver, the foster program coordinator, about how the public can help. Interviews and b-roll are available today after 1:00 p.m. at Grapevine Animal Services, 500 Shady Brook Drive.

Why It Matters:

Foster homes provide a safe, loving environment for young animals to mature and socialize. No prior experience is needed – just compassion and a little space. Grapevine Animal Services provides all supplies, training, medical care, and 24/7 emergency support.

Fostering is perfect for individuals, families, or anyone looking to help without a set volunteer schedule. Most placements last just a few weeks and can fit into a flexible lifestyle. Foster homes must have no more than four personally owned cats and dogs in the home.

Contact Madeline Oliver at [email protected] to schedule a visit or request more information.

