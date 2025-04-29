Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Grapevine Police Celebrate National Superhero Day with K9 Thor Coloring Contest

In honor of National Superhero Day, the Grapevine Police Department is recognizing student creativity through a special coloring contest featuring K9 Officer Thor. More than 800 students at elementary schools served by Grapevine Police School Resource Officers (SROs) submitted entries. Media are invited to Cannon Elementary to capture SRO Bobby Smith presenting prizes to coloring contest winners and to hear how this initiative strengthens positive relationships between officers and the youth they serve.

The event was held at Cannon Elementary School and featured a custom coloring page of K9 Thor, shared with elementary schools where Grapevine Police SROs are assigned. With help from GCISD art teachers, the page was distributed to students and returned with over 800 colorful entries.

A volunteer panel from the department’s Volunteer in Police Service (VIPS) program selected winners from each grade at participating schools. Prizes include K9 Thor trading cards, plushies, and themed t-shirts. Winning entries are now displayed in the hallway of the Grapevine Public Safety Building.

Each school has a first place and runner-up per grade, a “Most Creative” and “Best Overall,” and one citywide “Thor’s Choice.” SROs are distributing prizes at their respective campuses.

