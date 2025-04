Sunday, April 20, 2025

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION AHLSTROM, THOMAS; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: PALO PINTO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – RAN STOP SIGN; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO SEAT BELT; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD FMFR; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD FMFR RESPONSIBILITY SUBSEQUENT VIOLATION DOUGLAS, CARLTON; B/M; POB: CO; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: SHOONMAKER H; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/14/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – RAN STOP SIGN; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – NO SEAT BELT; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD FMFR; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD FMFR RESPONSIBILITY SUBSEQUENT VIOLATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARINE, TERRON JOSHUA; W/M; POB: ND; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: FARGO NDARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TX LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 4) WARRANT DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS – DISPLAY EXP REG; 5) WARRANT DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS – NO DL; 6) WARRANT DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS – FTA HUDSON, DONTE QUINTEZ; B/M; POB: OK; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – DISPLAY EXPIRED TX LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 4) WARRANT DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS – DISPLAY EXP REG; 5) WARRANT DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS – NO DL; 6) WARRANT DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – NPFR; 3) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING; 4) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE FLASHING LIGHTS; 7) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE MADRID-SALAZAR, STEPHANIE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE; 2) WARRANT IRVING PD – NPFR; 3) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – SPEEDING; 4) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 5) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE FLASHING LIGHTS; 7) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DOTSON, ACACIA BREANN MONIQUE; W/F; POB: OK; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE 33 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR JACKSON, ANDRE; B/M; POB: AR; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE 33 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15 SALMERON-LOPEZ, MIRIAM; W/F HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWDRE W; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY; 2) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT TO GIVE FALSE INFO; 3) POSSESS DRUG PARA; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED TO AVOID COLLISION W/PERSON/VEH; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – OFFENSIVE/PROVOCATIVE CONTACT GORDON, JAMERIA SIMONE; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: DESOTO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOWDRE W; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY; 2) FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT TO GIVE FALSE INFO; 3) POSSESS DRUG PARA; 4) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED TO AVOID COLLISION W/PERSON/VEH; 5) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – OFFENSIVE/PROVOCATIVE CONTACT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER HOBBS, RICHARD RYAN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT BEDFORD PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ESPINOZA, JEREMIAH MALIK; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT BEDFORD PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING WILLIAMS, KATELAN REION; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FRUTOS-MARTINEZ, PATRICIO; W/M; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: NORTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ < 2OZ; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT FRISCO PD – DISREGARD RED LIGHT; 4) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY VAN, OCTAVIA; B/F; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FRISCO TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ < 2OZ; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – SPEEDING; 3) WARRANT FRISCO PD – DISREGARD RED LIGHT; 4) FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – POSS OF DRUG PARA; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FTA MORGAN, CADEN RYAN; W/M; POB: WA; AGE: 24; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MARRS A; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/20/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – SPEEDING; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – POSS OF DRUG PARA; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY – FELONY SECOND DEGREE WIGGINS, WILBERT; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY – FELONY SECOND DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY – FELONY SECOND DEGREE RICHMOND, CEDRIC RENARD; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY – FELONY SECOND DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ COSTA-TINGUE, TARCISIO; B/M; POB: SAO TOME; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARA; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ADDY, CIARA CHERIE; B/F; POB: AR; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: CUELLAR L; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) POSSESS DRUG PARA; 2) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 4) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – DISREGARD RED LIGHT; 4) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR WIGGINS, OMAR JABARR; B/M; POB: NY; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING; 2) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 3) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – DISREGARD RED LIGHT; 4) WARRANT HALTOM CITY PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/16/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G MCKINNEY, ANDREW JOSEPH; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: EDSON J; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/16/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B < 1G RIVERA, ANTHONY ALEXIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B < 1G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY GAYTAN, MARY LISA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 63; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY CASTILLO, MONICA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WILBANKS C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP >= $2500 < $30K; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY MENDOZA, ISIDRO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WILBANKS C; BOOKING OFFICER: STAUD J; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – THEFT PROP >= $2500 < $30K; 2) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – REGISTRATION-PASSENGER CAR W/EXPIRED PLATES; 3) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – FMFR JOHNSON, JEFFREY WAYNE; B/M; POB: LA; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ROUNDS A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – REGISTRATION-PASSENGER CAR W/EXPIRED PLATES; 3) WARRANT CARROLLTON PD – FMFR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ZINK C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY GERTH, DREW; W/M; POB: OR; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: IRVING TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ZINK C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/13/2025; CHARGES: 1) PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 2) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ZINK C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2025; CHARGES: 1)WARRANT NACOGDOCHES CO SO – RELEASE FROM BOND FOR ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY; 2) WARRANT NACOGDOCHES CO SO – FTA FOR ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY; 3) WARRANT NACOGDOCHES CO SO – FTA FOR 3 COUNTS OF CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE LANE, JAYLON; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: NACOGDOCHES TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ZINK C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2025; CHARGES: 1)WARRANT NACOGDOCHES CO SO – RELEASE FROM BOND FOR ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY; 2) WARRANT NACOGDOCHES CO SO – FTA FOR ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY; 3) WARRANT NACOGDOCHES CO SO – FTA FOR 3 COUNTS OF CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY LEWIS, DAMIEN DAMON; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 33; ADDRESS: LANCASTER TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MOELLER J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT – FELONY THIRD DEGREE DICKINSON, DAWN GALE; W/F; POB: KY; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: JAYNES C; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT – FELONY THIRD DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER SIMPSON, JOHN HOLMES II; W/M; POB: WI; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION VICENTE-VELAZQUEZ, ARNOLDO BENITO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: GUATEMALA; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN B; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER POWERS, DEANNE LYNN; W/F; POB: OR; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BROWN B; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 1G < 4G FELONY THIRD DEGREE PRESLEY, AMANDA KAY; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/10/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >= 1G < 4G FELONY THIRD DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DENTON CO SO – THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BURT, JESSICA LYNN; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/11/2025; CHARGES: WARRANT DENTON CO SO – THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; 2) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE – FELONY SECOND DEGREE; 3) PUBLIC INTOXICATION ADAM, GAVIN ROBERT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; 2) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE – FELONY SECOND DEGREE; 3) PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – DEFECTIVE EQUIPMENT (NO LIGHTS ON TOWED VEH); 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – EXPIRED DL; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – REGISTRATION (OPERATE VEHICLE WITHOUT LP); 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 5) WARRANT SAGINAW PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT SAGINAW PD – FTA MARTINEZ ALAN JAVIER; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – DEFECTIVE EQUIPMENT (NO LIGHTS ON TOWED VEH); 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – EXPIRED DL; 3) WARRANT EULESS PD – REGISTRATION (OPERATE VEHICLE WITHOUT LP); 4) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 5) WARRANT SAGINAW PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT SAGINAW PD – FTA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G < 4G AGUINAGA, BRIANA ANJELICA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 22; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: HIGHTS R; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G < 4G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG NELSON, RUSIAN; W/M; POB: RUSSIA; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/18/2025; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; 2) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RODRIGUEZ, ALEJANDRO ADOLFO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HURST PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) WARRANT HURST PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA BARGER, ASHLEY NICOLE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: CAFFEY C; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT HURST PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; 2) WARRANT HURST PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 3) WARRANT ARLINGTON PD – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER HOLLOWAY, ROY LEON JR; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: FRANCO G; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – DISREGARD STOP SIGN; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOLATE DRIVERS LICENSE RESTRICTION; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 8) WARRANT EULESS PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 9) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 10) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 11) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 12) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 13) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 14) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID SPRAGLIN, KENT RYAN JR; B/M; POB: TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: COLLINS M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/16/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT IRVING PD – DISREGARD STOP SIGN; 2) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 3) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 4) WARRANT BEDFORD PD – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; 5) WARRANT EULESS PD – SPEEDING; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – VIOLATE DRIVERS LICENSE RESTRICTION; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – FAILURE TO APPEAR; 8) WARRANT EULESS PD – EXPIRED REGISTRATION; 9) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 10) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 11) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 12) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – SPEEDING; 13) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE; 14) WARRANT GRAND PRAIRIE PD – DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – NO DL; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW; 4) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – DWLS; 5) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW; 6) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXP DL; 7) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FAIL TO PRESENT DL; 8) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FMFR; 9) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FMFR; 10) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – IMPROPER AUXILIARY DRIV LIGHTS; 11) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – OPERATE MOTOR VEH WITH EXP DL; 12) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – PROHIBITED GLASS COATING; 13) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW; 14) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – NO DL; 15) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW; 16) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – PARKING IN SPACES RES FOR DISABLED RODRIGUEZ, ORLANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 49; ADDRESS: DALLAS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VILLARREAL A; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 2) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – NO DL; 3) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW; 4) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – DWLS; 5) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW; 6) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH EXP DL; 7) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FAIL TO PRESENT DL; 8) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FMFR; 9) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – FMFR; 10) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – IMPROPER AUXILIARY DRIV LIGHTS; 11) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – OPERATE MOTOR VEH WITH EXP DL; 12) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – PROHIBITED GLASS COATING; 13) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW; 14) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – NO DL; 15) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – STATE REG LAW; 16) WARRANT DALLAS MARSHALS OFFICE – PARKING IN SPACES RES FOR DISABLED

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR – FELONY THIRD DEGREE; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1 – B < 1G; 3) POSSESS DRUG PARA; 4) WARRANT FRISCO PD – POSS OF DRUG PARA; 5) WARRANT FRISCO PD – FTA BOND; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 8) WARRANT COPPELL PD – SPEEDING SCHOOL CROSSING ZONE; 9) WARRANT COPPELL PD – VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, JEREMY; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: EULESS TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BADER E; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/15/2025; CHARGES: 1) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR – FELONY THIRD DEGREE; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1 – B < 1G; 3) POSSESS DRUG PARA; 4) WARRANT FRISCO PD – POSS OF DRUG PARA; 5) WARRANT FRISCO PD – FTA BOND; 6) WARRANT EULESS PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 7) WARRANT EULESS PD – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; 8) WARRANT COPPELL PD – SPEEDING SCHOOL CROSSING ZONE; 9) WARRANT COPPELL PD – VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G < 400G FELONY SECOND DEGREE MESSINA, SAMANTHA LEE; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 41; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BASHAM K; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/14/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G < 400G FELONY SECOND DEGREE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MITCHELL B; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION GUZMAN-ESQUIVEL, LETICIA; W/F HISPANIC ; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MITCHELL B; BOOKING OFFICER: FRAZIER M; ARREST DATE: 02/13/2025; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ZINK C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS GUIDER, TRACY LENORE-ALEXANDRA; B/F; POB: IL; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS – GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: ZINK C; BOOKING OFFICER: LEWIS J; ARREST DATE: 02/17/2025; CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WILTSE C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 3) WARRANT THE COLONY PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO VALID DL; 5) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DISREGARD BARRICADE ZAPATA, JUAN FELIPE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: WILTSE C; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/12/2025; CHARGES: 1) WARRANT EULESS PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 2) WARRANT EULESS PD – FTA; 3) WARRANT THE COLONY PD – POSS DRUG PARA; 4) WARRANT IRVING PD – NO VALID DL; 5) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – NO DRIVERS LICENSE; 6) WARRANT GRAPEVINE PD – DISREGARD BARRICADE

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >= $750<$2500; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DARBY, JOHNATHAN ANDREW; B/M; POB: MS; AGE: 32; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: BOLLMAN P; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: 1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >= $750<$2500; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND MCANALLY, CHASS J; W/M; POB: NV; AGE: 47; ADDRESS: THE COLONY TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG2 >= 4G < 400G BREM, JARETT; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 39; ADDRESS: KAUFMAN TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: DEBRUNO M; BOOKING OFFICER: GRAVES E; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: POSS CS PG2 >= 4G < 400G

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREVIOUS CONV GRESHAM, JUSTIN; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: HOMELESS GRAPEVINE TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: POOLE O; BOOKING OFFICER: LARA A; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: THEFT PROPERTY <$2500 2/MORE PREVIOUS CONV

ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C) PETERSON, JAMES WESLEE; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TXARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD; ARREST OFFICER: MCWILLIAMS N; BOOKING OFFICER: COOK J; ARREST DATE: 02/09/2025; CHARGES: ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C)

