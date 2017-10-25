Given our current political climate, I am often asked “why are you running?” The answer is easy. Because Texas continues to be the state where if you work hard, dream big, treat others with respect, and have compassion for your neighbors, then more often than not you will be afforded with tremendous opportunity. Born in Puerto Rico to a father of Iranian descent and a mother of Cuban descent, both who came here in search of opportunity, I have seen firsthand how great our country is and how good our people are. To me the “American Dream” means the ability of every parent to be able to open doors for their child of which may have been closed for themselves – the idea that tomorrow’s generation will be better off because of the sacrifices made by prior generations. Texas is at a crossroads and our future will depend on which path we choose. Some believe Texas is better off if we grow the size of government, allow bureaucrats to dictate what we can or cannot do, and keep up with status quo. I disagree. I believe Texas is better served when we begin focusing on addressing the issues that matter. Issues like the rise in property taxes, strengthening education and reforming how we pay for it, curbing illegal immigration, and limiting the size and reach of government. These are the issues that my family discusses at the dinner table, and it’s likely the same issues you discuss at yours. The problem in politics today is that too often we have officials who run on a set of principles, but then get elected and begin catering to insiders instead of the people they represent. They do this worried about the next election instead of focusing on the policies that will benefit the next generation. I am running for the Texas House of Representatives as a Republican because like you, I know we can do better. We can and we must begin focusing on the issues that matter, and we must begin to put aside the political gamesmanship. Nothing in life worth doing is easy, and although going up against a sitting incumbent will be a challenge, I believe it is a cause worth doing. But I need your help. Please visit our website at www.votearmin.com. There you can see where I stand and see how you can help. Whether you want to sign up to volunteer on the campaign, or make a small but meaningful donation, your help is needed. Thanks for your consideration – I look forward to the opportunity of working on your behalf! Regards, Armin Mizani

Republican for State Representative – HD98